This is why J. Cole is beloved by his fans.

The North Carolina rapper is the talk of social media for keeping a promise to a very loyal fan and going the extra mile. Wednesday (May.11), J. Cole was spotted at Rowan University’s class of 2022 graduation ceremony. The “No Role Modelz” rapper was on hand to celebrate his die-hard fan Cierra Bosarge, whom he met almost a decade ago.

Speaking with Complex, Bosarge broke down how she and Cole eventually wound up meeting and forming a bond, which all began with her calling into a radio station hoping to secure a happy birthday greeting from the rapper. Three months later, she would get a phone call from Young Simba inviting her to meet up in person. When they linked up in Philly, the superfan handed Cole a letter she had written for him detailing her rough upbringing with her biological parents being hooked on drugs and in and out of prison.

Per Complex:

“In the letter it says all I went through,” Bosarge explained at the time. “With being adopted, my parents being hooked on drugs, in and out of prison. At the time both parents were in prison so I asked him could he come to my graduation since they can’t.”

Cole initially promised Bosarge he would attend her high school graduation if she graduated and got accepted into a 4-year college. Two years after their first meeting, Cole proved to be a man of his word and showed up at her graduation ceremony. As a sign to show that Cole has been keeping up with Bosarge’s process, he also attended her college graduation at Rowan University.

J. Cole’s manager/Dreamville co-founder Ibrahim Hamad also showed love to Bosarge for her academic accomplishment.

Shoutout to J. Cole, and congrats to Bosarge.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

J. Cole Attends Fan’s College Graduation After Showing Up At Her High School Ceremony was originally published on hiphopwired.com