Model and actress Draya Michele gave us fashion goals when she shared her latest look and it’s everything!

Taking to Instagram, the beauty posted a photo of herself donning a super sexy, curve hugging black mini dress that fit her like a glove. The dress was from Mugler and features shiny material that resembled a wet look. Currently retailing for $525, the dress featured thin straps at the shoulders and ribbed detailing.

Draya paired the look with black tie up shoes and a black handbag and wore her hair straight down with slight curls and a middle part as she strutted her stuff in the Los Angeles streets. “Wettest Witch in the West,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Draya’s 8.9 million Instagram followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her IG comments with their stamps of approval.

ALWAYS BEAUTIFUL! ,” one fan commented while another followed up with, “All black 4 the win ”

She looks amazing! Would you splurge on this look?

Draya Michele Slays In A Little Black Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com