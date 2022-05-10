Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Eminem was recently announced as an upcoming inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame but apparently, his inclusion in this year’s class raised potential questions. The CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame defended Slim Shady getting his name thrown into the hat and referred to the Detroit wordsmith’s music as “hard hitting.”

Sitting down with Audacy, Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris shared details regarding the artists set to be inducted into the Hall, sharing his observations regarding the group along with informational tidbits.

Eminem will be the only artist among the inductees to enter the Hall in his first year of eligibility, and Harris defended the choice while framing that Hip-Hop artists have a place in the Hall.

“For a lot of years people asked about Hip Hop,” Harris said. “He’s the 10th artist to be sort of categorized that way. But (if) you listen to his music, it is as hard hitting and straight ahead as any metal song.”

Eminem joins the Class of 2022 alongside Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, and Carly Simon. Production duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will receive a Musical Excellence award.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will take place on November 5 in Log Angeles, Calif. at the Microsoft Theater.

Photo: Getty

CEO Of Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Defends Inclusion Of Eminem was originally published on hiphopwired.com