Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Sean “Diddy” Combs knows quite a bit about running a label after taking the Bad Boy imprint to some of the highest heights in music. The savvy businessman is once again diving into the music business with a new venture known as Love Records.

Diddy AKA Love announced today (May 10) that he’s launching his Love Records imprint. The announcement also includes details of an exclusive one-time album deal with Motown for a Diddy solo album for release this summer.

“Music has always been my first love, LOVE RECORDS is the next chapter is about getting back to the love and making the best music of my life,” Combs shared in a statement. “For the [l]abel I’m focused on creating timeless R&B music with the next generation of artists and producers. Motown is the perfect partner for my album and I’m excited to add to its legacy.”

Motown Records CEO and Chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam added, “This is a major moment for Motown, as Diddy is one of this century’s most important voices in music and culture; To be a part of his next evolution and album is nothing short of monumental.”

To be clear, the as-of-yet untitled Diddy solo release will appear under the Motown Records banner as Love Records develops its roster and vision.

Artists for the label aren’t yet known but will undoubtedly be revealed soon. Along with the announcement of Love Records, Diddy will also host the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15 where he also serves as the event’s executive producer.

—

Photo: Getty

Sean “Diddy” Combs Launches Love Records, Announces New Summer LP was originally published on hiphopwired.com