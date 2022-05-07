Bubbles & Basketball: Moët & Chandon Teams Up With The NBA For New Cocktail Collection

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are in full swing and there is no shortage of opportunities to connect with friends at home while taking in all the elite basketball action. To enhance the viewing experience, Moët & Chandon put together a handful of cocktails meant to represent some of the teams taking to court as the season winds to a dramatic close.

Moët & Chandon, the official champagne of the NBA, remains one of the market leaders in the champagne industry with four styles offering exceptional variety from the top-selling brand. The cocktails we’re featuring below come from the minds of the fine French winery, and we think this is one of the classiest ways to cheer on your teams.

Miami-mosa, for fans of the Miami Heat

Ingredients:

4 oz Moët Impérial

1 oz Orange Juice

0.50 oz Orange Liqueur

0.50 oz Lemon Juice

4 dashes Bitters

Garnish: Orange Twist

Glassware: Tulip or Flute Glass

Recipe:

Combine all ingredients except angostura bitters in a flute or tulip glass

Gently dash bitters over the top of the drink

Garnish and serve

Moët Mary, for Milwaukee Bucks fans

Ingredients:

2 oz Moet Rosé Impérial

2 oz Bloody Mary Mix

0.50 oz Lime Juice

Garnish: Celery Stalk, Lime Wedge, Cherry Tomato

Glassware: Coupe Glass

Recipe:

If preparing your own Bloody Mary mix, combine 9oz tomato juice, 1 oz. lime juice, ½ oz worcetershire and 1 teaspoon crushed black and white peppercorns

Add ice to a pint glass, add Moët Rosé Impérial, then stir in the bloody mix. Garnish and serve

Great Pass Paloma, for Dallas Mavericks fans

Ingredients:

2 oz Moët Nectar Impérial Rosé

1 oz Grapefruit Juice

0.75 oz Tequila

0.25 oz Lime Juice

0.50 oz Simple Syrup

Garnish: Grapefruit Wedge

Glassware: Highball Glass

Recipe:

Combine tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice and simple syrup in a shaker and shake with ice

Strain into a highball with ice

Top with Moët Nectar Impérial Rosé

Garnish and serve

In Season, for fans of the Philadelphia 76ers

Ingredients:

2 oz Moët Impérial

0.75 oz Gin

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

0.25 oz Simple Syrup

1 Bar Spoon Juneberry Jam

Garnish: Lemon Twist

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Recipe:

If preparing your own jam, combine equal parts juneberries and sugar in a saucepan and stir over low/medium heat until thick (about 10-15 min).

Combine Moët Impérial, gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a rocks glass with crushed ice. Top with the juneberry jam and garnish.

San Francisco Swish, for fans of the Golden State Warriors

Ingredients:

2oz Moët Nectar Impérial Rosé

0.75 oz Rum

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

0.50 oz Simple Syrup

Muddled Mint, Rosemary, and Sage

Garnish: Rosemary Sprig

Glassware: Highball Glass

Recipe:

In a highball, muddle two leaves mint, two leaves sage, and one sprig of rosemary

Add simple syrup, lemon juice and rum

Top with Moet Nectar Impérial Rosé

Fill glass with crushed ice

Garnish and serve

A fun way to take in the games is to mix one of these delicious cocktails up, put on your favorite player’s jersey or other team merchandise, then root your team on to victory as they march towards the ultimate goal of winning it all towards popping their own bottle of Moët & Chandon as is custom.

Enjoy the sips and the games!

