Motherhood Must-Haves For Baby No. 2

As I approach 30 weeks in my second pregnancy, I am way more equipped with the knowledge I need to curate a registry for my baby sprinkle (second baby shower) that actually makes sense. If you’re like me, crafting a registry for your first child consisted of things that looked cute, items you thought you needed, and bulky pieces of furniture you now regret. I guess it’s a right of passage for new moms, but this time around, I have a better idea of what I need to make my life easier. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or planning a baby sprinkle, here are five, second baby must-haves to put on your list.

A Stroller For Two

This badass stroller will accommodate both your toddler and your newborn with style. The Bugaboo Donkey 5 Stroller ($2,307) is “the most versatile stroller Bugaboo has ever designed, made to grow with any family.” But the best part, the Donkey 5 allows you to choose the configuration that works best for your family whether it’s the mono, duo, or twin setup. The Donkey 5 encourages family time and sibling interaction, which ties into early development by encouraging social and personal growth in children. I know what you’re thinking, is it heavy and uneasy to push? It’s easy to maneuver with one hand and can fit through a standard door. For the price tag, how long will it last It’s suitable from birth to toddler, with a newborn in the bassinet and up to 50 lbs. in the seat. It is even cushioned with 3D mattress material, which regulates your baby’s temp. You’ll definitely be the top mom on the playground!

A Spacious Baby Bag

Let’s face it, baby bags get dirty. But they’re a necessity that should accommodate your motherly needs, which include, in layman terms, holding things. From bottles (that will spill) to your cell phone or wallet, you need a durable, stylish, lightweight, and compartmentalized bag that is comfortable to carry or wear. Did I say durable? The Skip Hop Envi Luxe Eco Diaper Bag ($74.99) is a go-everywhere essential bag for Earth-conscious parents. Lightweight yet sturdy, the Envi Luxe has 10 pockets including 2 insulated bottle pockets. It’s easy-access wide opening and wipes pocket (fits most soft wipes cases) and Includes a wipe-clean changing pad & stroller straps. To take this bag to the next level, add on the Envi Luxe Pronto® ($30) — a diaper changing tool that actually comes in handy when your baby decides to poop on the go.

A Formula Maker

You don’t realize how much you need a formula maker until it’s the middle of the night and you just wish you could make a bottle from your bed. And you can! The Baby Brezza® Formula Pro Advanced WiFi Baby Formula Dispenser ($299) has an app that allows you to start brewing that bottle like a fresh batch of coffee in the morning from your phone. And yes, it works with virtually all formula brands and all bottle types.

A Wagon For Much-Needed Family Days

If you’re like me, family beach days are important. And with a toddler and newborn to look after (and all their beach-friendly belongings), a wagon is essential to family fun. The Delta Children City Wagon Cruiser ($169.99) is designed to grow and flow with your family. The City Wagon Cruiser features two cushioned seats with 3-point safety harnesses and a storage pocket that allows kids to share snacks, toys, and drinks. One of the most intriguing features is the removable, UV blocking canopy and roll-down shades offer privacy and protection from the sun or rain. It Holds up to 110 lbs. (55 lbs. per seat). Weighs 36.3 lbs. Recommended for ages 9 months up to 55 lbs.

A Pregnancy Pillow

Can you believe I didn’t use a pregnancy pillow throughout my first pregnancy? Lesson learned. As I approach the eight-month of my pregnancy, insomnia and heartburn are a duo that keep me up all night. The Boppy Total Body Pillow has been a God-send. The Total Body Pillow gives pregnancy and postpartum support where you need it. The full-body design supports your bump, hips, lower back, and shoulders in one.

