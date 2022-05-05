Sean “Diddy” Combs & DeLeón Tequila Cook Up #CincoDeLeón Cinco De Mayo Cocktails

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

There is still plenty of Cinco De Mayo left. Sean “Diddy” Combs and DeLeón Tequila have cooked up a cocktail fit for any proper #CincoDeLeón celebration.

DeLeón Tequila recruited entrepreneur, actress and Certified Life Coach Nazanin Mandi to celebrate the holiday. It helps that she happens to be proudly part Mexican, too. Combs, DeLeón Tequila and Mandi created a sweet and spicy version of DeLeón’s Tequila’s LOVE Margarita. Considering Combs’ middle name is now officially “Love,” it’s totally on brand.

But first, for those of you into the details, DeLeón Tequila, which is owned by Combs and Diageo, is crafted in the Guanajuato region of Mexico in the town of León. The brand touts using strictly the best hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agave sourced from the region to create its smooth-tasting tequila. By now the high-quality bottle is getting familiar, and it arrives in three varieties: DeLeón Blanco, DeLeón Reposado, and DeLeón Añejo.

Check out the recipes for the ORIGINAL DELEÓN “LOVE” MARGARITA and the SWEET MARMALADE & HONEY MARGARITA below.

ORIGINAL DELEÓN “LOVE” MARGARITA

1 ½ oz. DeLeón Tequila Blanco

½ oz. Orange Liqueur

½ oz. Fresh Lime

½ oz. Fresh Lemon

1 Orange Slice

¾ oz. Agave Nectar Syrup

Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Sea Salt and Lime Zest Rim

Rim Garnish: Lime Wheel and Orange Wheel

Method: Rim rocks glass. Muddle orange in a shaker, and add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an ice filled rimmed glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and orange wheel.

SWEET MARMALADE & HONEY MARGARITA

1 ½ oz. DeLeón Reposado Tequila

1 Tb. Orange Marmalade

¾ oz. Honey

¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

3 Drops Orange Blossom Water

Glassware: Rocks

Recommended Salt: Sweet

Garnish: Honey

Rim Garnish: Candied Orange Peel

Method: Rim rocks glass with honey and salt. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into the ice filled rocks glass. Garnish with a candied orange peel.

SPICY BLOOD ORANGE CHIPOTLE MARGARITA

1 ½ oz. DeLeón Reposado Tequila

2 oz. Fresh Squeezed Blood Orange Juice

½ oz. Orange Liqueur

¾ oz. Fresh Lime Juice

Pinch Chipotle Powder

Glassware: Rocks

Recommended Salt: Spicy

Garnish: Dried Blood Orange Wheel & Dried Chipotle Pepper

Rim Garnish: Salt

Method: Rim rocks glass with salt. Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into the ice filled rocks glass. Garnish with a dried blood orange wheel and dried chipotle pepper.

Sean “Diddy” Combs & DeLeón Tequila Cook Up #CincoDeLeón Cinco De Mayo Cocktails was originally published on cassiuslife.com