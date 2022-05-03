Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor took to Instagram earlier today to share a couple of pictures of herself casually eating a chicken sandwich, but it was her nails (and her entire ensemble) that we were absolutely obsessed with and completely caught our attention!

In the photo set, the entertainer looked absolutely flawless rocking a brown cut out jumpsuit that exposed her shoulders and toned abs. She paired the look with white, round sunglasses and wore her hair in a slicked back bun with swooped baby hair. But it was her nails that really stole the show, as the beauty rocked long, white and purple stiletto nails that featured a marble print and were absolutely everything!

Check out the photo set below.

While her photo’s caption referenced her tasty chick sandwich, fans couldn’t help but to call out how stunning she looked in this photo set, writing, “Those shades are so on you. Likkle and neat ,” while another fan commented writing, “Ok but those nails, though,” while another simply called the beauty an “icon.”

As always, we’re obsessed with Teyana’s style!

RELATED STORIES:

Teyana Taylor Understood The Assignment At Terrence J’s Great Gatsby Themed Party

Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Junie, And Rue Rose Serve Natural Curls And Melanin On The Cover Of Ebony Magazine

Teyana Taylor Gives Us Nail Envy While Eating A Chicken Sandwich On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com