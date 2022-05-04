Man Arrested For Fatal Stabbing At Dave & Buster’s In Times Square

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Violence in New York City has seen an uptick these past few years and it’s gotten to the point that even entertainment venues aren’t immune from the growing trend of savagery that’s been steadily engulfing the city that never sleeps.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to NBC News, a man was fatally stabbed at Dave & Busters in Times Square this past Saturday night (April 30) after a simple argument turned violent at the restaurant/entertainment establishment. According to the report the NYPD was called to the arcade just before 10:45 pm and when they arrived they found 39-year-old Allen Stanford with a stab wound to the chest. Stanford was taken to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities say that the dispute was sparked when Stanford dropped an arcade prize near the suspect and some children who appeared to be with him. Apparently, that’s enough these days to get someone killed in New York City in 2022.

“They said surveillance video showed Stanford trying to place a prize box back on a shelf. The box fell, however, near to where the suspect was standing with the children, the officials said.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Words were then exchanged between Stanford and the suspect before Stanford appeared to strike the suspect in the face. A fight broke out between the two, and the suspect could be seen striking Stanford in the chest with an object in his hand before fleeing the scene.”

Police arrested 41-year-old Jesse Armstrong for the murder of Allen Stanford on Sunday morning after a security guard followed Armstrong out of the Dave & Buster’s “and flagged him to a uniformed officer after spotting him entering a subway station.”

Naturally, Dave & Buster’s is fully cooperating with the police on the matter.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with those affected by this terrible incident,” the company said.

All of this over an arcade prize falling too close to someone. Unbelievable.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

LATEST POSTS:

0 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Arrested For Fatal Stabbing At Dave & Buster’s In Times Square was originally published on hiphopwired.com