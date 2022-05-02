Elon Musk “Stop Hitting On Me” Response To Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shows He Has The Maturity Of A Teen

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

A lot of people are understandably concerned about Elon Musk‘s purchase of Twitter because we all know that when privileged white men start talking about “freedom of speech,” they tend to be specifically fighting for the freedom to be ignorant, bigoted and prone to ridiculous conspiracy theories that trade critical thinking for pseudo-intellectualism.

And if Musk was looking to prove that he isn’t trying to return the platform to its pre-Trump ban roots of being a dumping ground for remedial dude-bros with all the intellectual prowess of a deer galloping toward headlights, he’s not getting off to a good start with his response to congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

On Friday, AOC tweeted out her concerns about Twitter being turned into a cesspool of misinformation and hate speech causing a possible “explosion of hate crimes.”

“Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening [because] some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special,” she tweeted in response to Musk’s Twitter acquisition. Now, some might believe AOC was being a little alarmist, and that’s just their opinion, but whatever you think about Musk buying Twitter, a decent purpose would agree that AOC’s tweet didn’t warrant Musk’s petty and immature response.

“Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy,” he replied.

Seriously, this is a 50-year-old man responding to a U.S. lawmaker like he’s a 15-year-old who’s still learning how to talk to girls.

Maybe Musk was just feeling a little hit-dog-hollery because, earlier that same day, AOC had been tweeting about billionaires getting all whiny because the most powerful people in the world are fearful that “the extreme far left is taking over.”

Regardless of why Musk responded to AOC the way he did, it’s clear that this crusader for free speech doesn’t actually have much to say that is of any value.

Sad.

Elon Musk “Stop Hitting On Me” Response To Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shows He Has The Maturity Of A Teen was originally published on hiphopwired.com