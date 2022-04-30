Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor showed us how to properly rock a suit when she and her hubby Iman Shumpert stepped out for a Thom Browne FF ’22 fashion show.

For their fashionable day out, the fly couple rocked similar looks with Teyana wearing a grey, pleated buister like top, navy, flowy skirt with a white stripe on the sides, and a matching navy blazer with white detailing. She paired the look with a white, round hat, white socks and black and white loafers on her feet. Iman matched his wife’s fly and rocked a pleated grey look including grey slacks, a pleated skirt, grey blazer and grey tie. Like Teyana, he also wore a hat but rather than opting for the white look, he wore a tan hat with a rounded brim.

The wife and mother of two took to Instagram to show off her fly look, captioning the photo set, “Suited & booted for @thombrowne Thanks for having us! Amazing show! So beautiful & inspiring wow : @kvnhrtlss,“

Check it out below.

Teyana’s 14.7 million Instagram followers immediately fell in love with the ensemble and flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “Icon ,” one follower wrote while another commented with, “I want see the shoes the whole fit” while others simply expressed their love for the fit by leaving a plethora of heart eye and fire emojis.

What do you think of Teyana and Iman’s looks?

Teyana Taylor Steps Out ‘Suited And Booted’ In A Thom Browne Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com