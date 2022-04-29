Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing we love about Ashanti, it’s that she’s going to go on vacation, give us a few bomb bikini pics, and make us all live vicariously through her! Our good sis is known for slaying while on vacation and she ALWAYS looks good while doing it!

Most recently, the 41-year-old has been living it up on an island getaway and took to Instagram to share a few bikini snapshots from her tropical island getaway that have made us want to book a flight out and get on the next thing smoking!

Taking to the platform, this songstress showed off her chiseled abs and toned legs while rocking a white, black and gold string bikini. She paired the look with white square shapped sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a gold chain necklace. As for her hair, she rocked her jet black locs long and parted over to the side in a beach wave hairstyle.

“Island hopping ,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

But this wasn’t the only pic the beauty shared to the platform. She also posted a few more showing off different angles of her stylish bikini and toned body. “Fly straight to the tropics yeahhhh” she captioned the next photo set. Check it out below.

And if her seven million Instagram followers needed another reason to love her, the beauty shared one last bikini photo set to the platform, this time posing on the beach while rocking her shades.

“Stunning ,” one of the beauty’s millions of IG followers commented on the flawless pic while another wrote, “Still super star beautiful and sexy real talk nothing but love Queen ”

Ashanti always looks good!

Don’t miss…

Happy Birthday, Ashanti! Here Are 5 Times She Was Our Body Goals

5 Times Ashanti Served Confidence In These Fashion Streets

Ashanti Shows Off Her Toned Beach Body During Her Island Vacation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com