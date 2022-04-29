Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Tracee Ellis Ross is on the cover of “The Cut” magazine’s May 2022 issue where she sits down with Megan Thee Stallion to discuss being a Black woman in Hollywood, something these two phenomenal women can relate to!

For the magazine’s cover photo, the actress is shown dressed in all white as she floats effortlessly in a pool of water. The beauty shared the stunning photo on her Instagram page earlier today, with the caption, “love this cover. I love the editorial. And I loved my conversation with @theestallion soooo much! Thank you @lpeopleswagner and @thecut!”

Check it out below.

The beauty also shared a behind the scenes Instagram Reel from the magazine’s cover shoot where she was floating in the pool of water in her sheer white gown. “Floating,” she simply captioned the video as she looked gorgeous while gazing into the camera. c

For the feature story, Tracee and Megan caught up to discuss Tracee’s new chapter of her life. “It feels like total excitement, like, What’s next? The strange part is I turn 50 this year, and I feel like I’m at the beginning,” she told the rapper. While their conversation is full of surprises, and gems, one thing that stood out was with the actress told Megan, “Even when it’s hard, even when I’m not in a good space, I look at what I feel thankful for. Also looking at nature, looking at trees, changes everything. They seem to make it through the rain.” to which Megan replied, “I’m going to write that down and put it on my f****** wall. If the trees can withstand the storm, so can I.”

Read their full exchange here.

DON’T MISS…

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Sidewalk Her Runway In A Kevin Germanier Dress

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Vibrant In Pink On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store Grand Opening

Tracee Ellis Ross Rocks A White Gown While Floating Effortlessly In A Pool For “The Cut” May 2022 Cover was originally published on hellobeautiful.com