Killer Mike Says Pardoned Drug Offenders Should Be Legal Weed Sellers

According to Killer Mike, drug offenders who have recently received clemency should be able to be the first ones to take part in the legal marijuana dispensary industry.

In an interview with TMZ, the rapper and entrepreneur opened up about his thoughts on the subject after President Joe Biden granted clemency to 78 people who were serving long prison sentences for possession with intent to sell, or simple possession. The Run The Jewels MC flatly stated that while what the administration did was okay, it should be doing more. For starters, he feels that the number of those who were released should be “quadruple” what it was. The “Ghetto Gospel” rapper went on to say that non-violent drug offenders need to be put at the front of the line to sell and distribute marijuana through legal dispensaries. “I think that non-violent drug offenders, those who were involved with marijuana and things like that, should have first bid at legal licensing.” He continued: “I think that the feds owe ‘em that. I think that that’s the way you truly repent for a drug war gone terribly wrong.”

For anyone who’s even remotely familiar with Killer Mike, he’s been consistently vocal about how the government has severely penalized Black people and other people of color for being involved in the drug game through its policies. He’s also made it a mission to help others change their thinking when it comes to the legalization of marijuana. Recently, he’s teamed up with VICE to produce and host a new television show that looks at the growing nature of cannabis culture in four cities deemed vital to the legal weed industry’s growth. The show, called Tumbleweeds with Killer Mike, premiered on April 20th and was done in collaboration with Weedmaps.

