Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for singer Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal, who tied the knot over the weekend for the second time!

The R&B crooner and his beautiful bride remarried on Sunday after a brief split and took to Instagram and reveal the extravagant occasion that happened in Las Vegas. The romantic affair was held on the rooftop at Resorts World Las Vegas which overlooked the Las Vegas strip and featured thousands or roses throughout. The lavish ceremony brought out guests such as

The singer looked rather dapper in a black and white tuxedo while his beautiful wife Crystal looked stunning in her all white wedding gown that featured a long train and veil.

Snippets from the romantic ceremony were shared on Instagram, with Ne-Yo sharing BTS videos from the event on his page. “ Again… @itscrystalsmith ,” he simply captioned the romantic video. Check it out below.

The couple’s wedding photographer also shared a sneak peek of the ceremony, sharing an intimate video of the lavish affair on his Instagram page.

The couple decided to tie the knot again after a brief split when Ne-Yo revealed back in February 2020 that he and Crystal decided to divorce. They reconciled a month later and the singer reportedly proposed to Crystal again on New Year’s Eve of that same year.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

RELATED STORIES:

Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior On ‘The Platinum Life’

Ne-Yo Checks Tyrese Over Sexist Instagram Post

Ne-Yo Marries Wife Crystal Smith For The Second Time In A Lavish Las Vegas Ceremony was originally published on hellobeautiful.com