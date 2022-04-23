Lizzo Gives Us Fashion Envy In Custom Windowsen

As styled by her stylist, Jason Rembert, the 33-year-old “Rumors” singer was spotted strutting her stuff in a green and black Windosen dress that was everything. The custom ensemble featured a green tutu like skirt and a black top and included colorful stitching throughout. The singer paired the look with black, tie up booties and futuristic black and green shades that resembled the Batman logo. As for her hair, she wore her long, dark locs in a straight-down and wavy hairstyle that was parted down the middle to complement the entire look.

Jason Rembert shared the look on his Instagram page, captioning the fashionable post, “Lizzo in custom @windowsen.”

Check it out below.

Fashion lovers were immediately obsessed with the look, flooding the stylist’s comment section with their stamps of approval. “Yassss,” one of Jason’s thousands of followers wrote while another commented, “obsessed” and another simply wrote, ‘It’s giving gentle poison ivy ”

We just can’t get over Lizzo’s effortless style! Beauties, what do you think of the look?

