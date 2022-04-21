Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer stops by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry and spilled on alllll drama surrounding his subscription platform. He talked about the Joseline’s Cabaret reunion that has lead to lawsuits against Joseline and her fiance. Lemuel confirms that the reunion will be heading to the Zeus. Social Media star Andrew Caldwell claims to have been mistreated at Zeus Network but would the CEO allow him to come back? Grab a good glass and find out during this interview. Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!

Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer Talks Creating Zeus, Joseline’s Cabaret Reunion, Andrew Caldwell Drama+ More was originally published on kysdc.com