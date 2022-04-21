Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It turns out the world is still feeling the repercussions of Will Smith’s Oscars slap… well, at least the world of Hollywood.

With award show season well underway, the Tony Awards have issued a stern warning to anyone thinking they can storm the stage and commit violence against the host if they’re offended by jokes, thanks to a no-violence policy.

“The Tony Awards has a strict no-violence policy. In the event of an incident, the perpetrator will be removed from the event immediately,” reads the FAQ section of the letter.

There are other stipulations mentioned in the letter, including the dress code, everyone must have the COVID-19 vaccine, and that tickets are non-transferable.

The document makes no direct mention of the event on March 27 at the Oscars when Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldie, which caused her husband Will to run up on stage and smack Rock. It didn’t take long for Smith to apologize.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he wrote on Instagram last month. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Despite apologizing, the Academy of Arts & Sciences handed down a punishment of banning Smith from the award show and any Academy events for the next 10 years.

The Tony Awards take place on June 12 at Radio City Musical Hall in New York City, with nominations being announced on May 3.

Tony Awards Issues “No Violence Policy” After Will Smith’s Oscars Slap was originally published on cassiuslife.com