What To Watch: New To Netflix May 2022

If you were considering canceling your Netflix subscription, you should think again.

Today (April 20) the streaming platform debuted what’s to come in the month of May. In the 10-minute video, Netflix displays the series and films that will be available for fans viewing pleasures. Films and series releasing next month will span different genres including drama, comedy, anime, science fiction, and many more.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In light of conversations about raising the monthly subscription price and discussions surrounding password-sharing fees, users of Netflix have openly questioned whether or not they would want to keep the service any longer. With fan favorites like Stranger Things returning next month, the decision will be a bit tougher though. Check out a full list of Netflix’s upcoming programming below:

SCIENCE FICTION

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 (5/27)

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 (5/20)

DRAMA

The Lincoln Lawyer (5/13)

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 (5/18)

Operation Mincemeat (5/11)

Summertime: Season 3 (5/4)

Ben Is Back (5/20)

Outlander: Season 5 (5/10)

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

COMEDY

Senior Year (5/13)

The Pentaverate (5/4)

Workin’ Moms: Season 6 (5/10)

The Takedown (5/6)

A Perfect Pairing (5/19)

Christina P: Mom Genes (5/8)

The Gentlemen (5/1)

Jackass 4.5 (5/20)

NON FICTION

The G Word with Adam Conover (5/19)

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive (5/3)

Our Father (5/11)

Somebody Feed Phill: Season 5 (5/25)

The Circle: Season 4 (5/4)

Meltdown: Three Mile Island (5/4)

Wild Babies (5/5)

Love On The Spectrum U.S. (5/18)

Bling Empire: Season 2 (5/13)

FAMILY

The Boss Baby: Back In The Crib (5/19)

Marmaduke (5/6)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (5/26)

ACTION

The Getaway King (5/11)

Rambo: Last Blood (5/1)

ANIME

Vampire In The Garden (5/16)

Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 (5/23)

One Piece: New Episodes (5/22)

What are you most excited to watch on Netflix next month? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

READ MORE:

9 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What To Watch: New To Netflix May 2022 was originally published on globalgrind.com