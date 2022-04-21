Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo knows a thing or two about marketing. The singer and host of the Amazon series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, continued her promo run in items from her shapewear brand, Yitty. The About Damn Time singer wore black tights, a matching crop top, and $1,410 Prada Thunder Cloudburst sneakers.

She’s serving body, ody, ody!

The award-winning singer has lots to talk about lately, especially since she announced her new album Special drops on July 15th. Between the music, Yitty brand launch, and her Amazon show, our girl has a lot of great things going on.

This past Saturday, Lizzo served as a guest host on SNL, where she graced the stage with a performance.

In a post to Instagram the singer wrote, “TO THE INCREDIBLE CAST AND CREW OF @nbcsnl …. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU I will never forget this experience! Thanks for the memories, falling on the floor laughing with Aidy & Bowen during camera blocking… crying laughing at Farmaid Iguana (without guitar)…. Dinner w/ Lorne… “den dada dey” y’all do what no one in the world can do— and I respect the hell out of y’all. TWO STANDING OVATIONS?!?! I’m still on a high. — SEE YALL SOON (I’m tryna get a jacket )”

Clearly Lizzo is just getting started!

Lizzo Shows Off Her Yitty Shapewear was originally published on hellobeautiful.com