Actor Kaalan Walker Convicted Of Serial Rape, Intends To Appeal

Kaalan Walker, an actor best known for his role in the Superfly reboot, was recently convicted of serial rape. Walker, 27, via his attorney, plans to appeal the conviction according to new reports.

The Wrap reports that Walker was convicted of raping six individuals and sexually assaulting another person. Walker’s attorney responded to the outlet’s inquiry into the matter and the response suggests that Walker, a native of Los Angeles, is angling to fight the charge.

“Mr. Walker maintains his complete innocence to the charges and allegations,” Flier wrote in response to The Wrap. “The defense is very confidant [sic] that the convictions will be reversed.”

This past Monday (April 18), a Los Angeles County jury found Walker guilty of the aforementioned charges. Three charges were thrown out, which included two charges of forcible rape. If sentenced, Walker could face up to 100 years to life behind bars. The court will hear his case again on May 27.

Walker declared his innocence inside the courtroom on Monday, as reported by Rolling Stone.

In Rolling Stone’s reporting, it was revealed that Walker carried out the crimes between 2013 and 2018, with three of the assaults reportedly being underaged individuals. The outlet added that Walker lured his victims by pretending he had a deep allegiance with Drake and Halle Berry, with the promise of a photoshoot.

