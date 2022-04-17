News
HomeNews

Experts Say Patrick Lyoya Shooting Merit Manslaughter Charges

"I just don’t see the justification for pulling out the firearm and killing him."

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Patrick Lyoya Grand Rapids police shooting video screenshots

Patrick Lyoa. | Source: City of Grand Rapids

Monday marks two weeks since a still-unidentified police officer shot an unarmed Black man in the back of his head following a pretextual traffic stop over a nonviolent moving violation in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Monday will also be the fifth day since graphic video footage from the police shooting showed the Grand Rapids officer never tried to de-escalate the encounter and instead was the aggressor up until he shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of his head at point-blank range.

Yet, despite the abundance of apparent evidence that the officer could have exercised restraint and avoided shooting the 26-year-old Congolese refugee, the prosecutor deciding whether criminal charges are merited is apparently in no hurry to make a decision. That seemed to be true even though at least one legal analyst has said it’s illegal for the police to use lethal force in a situation like the one in which Lyola fatefully found himself.

Lyoya was driving with a passenger on the morning of April 4 when the officer initiated a traffic stop because the car had license plates registered to a different vehicle. Lyoya did not comply with the officers’ commands, but it was unclear whether there was a language barrier that prevented the driver from fully understanding what was happening.

That may have prompted the officer’s apparent frustration and subsequent physical contact with Lyoya, who ran away slowly before the two struggled outside a home on the residential street as rain fell from the sky. The officer pulled out his Taser and tried to deploy it as Lyoya pushed it aside, scrambling to get away. But the officer managed to wrestle Lyoya to the ground, place him face-down and shoot him in the back of his head.

Patrick Lyoya Grand Rapids police shooting video screenshots

Source: City of Grand Rapids

The killing was recorded by Lyoya’s passenger as well as a doorbell camera across the street. The officer’s bodycam was deactivated seconds before the single shot was fired.

It was in that context that Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher R. Becker was expected to make a decision in the case, although it was not clear when that would happen.

Context matters greatly in this case, according to legal analysts.

“Why was he stopped? He was stopped for a bad license plate. At best that’s a misdemeanor. Even if he’s guilty of that – it’s a misdemeanor,” Charlie Langton told Fox 21. “It’s not that big a deal, OK? If that’s the case, I found – in the Michigan State Police officers guide specifically – you do not ever use lethal force in that situation, even if the guy runs. You let him run.”

It’s important to note that the Michigan State Police is running the law enforcement investigation and will turn over its findings to Becker. Only then will Becker make his decision.

Langton said the officer should have allowed Lyoya to flee since he was not posing a violent threat.

“This guy can’t go too far. The passenger’s gonna probably cooperate,” Langton said. “And even the worst case scenario – it’s a misdemeanor for a bad license plate.”

Langton also suggested the officer didn’t try to “reason with” Lyoya. He said because the officer was on top of Lyoya at the time of the shooting, the officer’s life was not in danger and should not have called for lethal force. Langton added that the cop “should have called for backup and let him run.”

In interviews with the local news outlet MLive, two law school professors expressed similar sentiments to Langton.

“The idea you have to chase everybody down who tries to get away from you is simply false. When the offense is wrong plate on the car, there’s no justification for it,” David A. Harris, the Sally Ann Semenko endowed chair and professor of law at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, said. “I just don’t see the justification for pulling out the firearm and killing him.”

Jeffrey A. Fagan, a Isidor and Seville Sulzbacher professor of law at Columbia Law School, told MLive that manslaughter charges should “happen sooner than later.” He added, “at no point was the officer’s life in danger,” explaining the officer “shot as if the victim was armed and dangerous, which he wasn’t.”

Meanwhile, the officer who brutally killed Lyoya has enjoyed the privilege of unofficial anonymity as the city protects his identity until the investigation concludes. Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said he wouldn’t name the officer unless there were criminal charges, but a growing number of reports on social media have claimed the cop’s name is Christopher Paul Schurr.

 SEE ALSO:

Grand Rapids Video Confirms Cop Shot Unarmed Patrick Lyoya In ‘The Back Of The Head’ Following Misdemeanor Traffic Stop

GoFundMe Soars For Black Man Slain By White IG Model As Donations Lag For Unarmed Grand Rapids Police Shooting Victim

BLM protest march in Michigan

Protests Demand Justice For Patrick Lyoya As Black Grand Rapids Residents Fear For Their Lives

27 photos Launch gallery

Protests Demand Justice For Patrick Lyoya As Black Grand Rapids Residents Fear For Their Lives

Continue reading Photos Of Protests Demanding Justice For Patrick Lyoya

Protests Demand Justice For Patrick Lyoya As Black Grand Rapids Residents Fear For Their Lives

[caption id="attachment_4320239" align="aligncenter" width="795"] Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] Protests kicked off in Grands Rapids, Michigan, after the Grand Rapids Police Department released a video of an officer shooting a 26-year-old unarmed Black man in the head–the officer has not been charged. The city of Grand Rapids held a press conference Wednesday to release about 20 minutes of footage showing the killing of Patrick Lyoya on April 4. Grand Police Chief Eric Winstrom was joined by city officials to release a series of videos that all revealed different angles of the incident recorded by the unidentified officer’s dashcam, his bodycam, a cellphone, and a neighbor’s home security camera. After the video was released, protestors gathered in front of the Grand Rapids Police Department to demand justice for Patrick Lyoya. They also demanded that Police Chief Winstrom release the name of the officer who shot and killed Lyoya. https://twitter.com/TrishaWWMT/status/1514378834401009669 Unverified reports across social media Wednesday night identified the officer as being named Christopher Paul Schurr. The family of Patrick Lyoya through an interpreter said during a press conference, that they are heartbroken and just want to see justice for their son. https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1514936625654079488 Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been retained by Lyoya’s family, is demanding accountability. “The video clearly shows that this was an unnecessary, excessive, and fatal use of force against an unarmed Black man who was confused by the encounter and terrified for his life,” Crump said in an email to NewsOne after the video footage was released. “It should be noted that Patrick never used violence against this officer even though the officer used violence against him in several instances for what was a misdemeanor traffic stop.” The Congolese community of Grand Rapids is also feeling the effects of the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. During a town hall meeting at Ottawa Hills High School in response to Lyoya's tragic death, Grand Rapids residents expressed their concerns about policing during the community conversation. Residents also submitted questions to a panel of city commissioners and leaders and were offered counseling sessions after the town hall. The video footage of Lyoya's death was released following days of demands from Lyoya’s family and friends. Cellphone video recorded by a passenger in the car Lyoya was driving when he was pulled over shows the moment when the officer shot the 26-year-old in the back of his head. The video footage can be seen by clicking here. Be advised it is graphic in nature. Below are photos of the protests sparked by the release of the video footage.

Experts Say Patrick Lyoya Shooting Merit Manslaughter Charges  was originally published on newsone.com

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Close