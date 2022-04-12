‘Stranger Things 4’ Trailer Teases Epic Upside Down War Is Coming

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Finally, we have a whole Stranger Things 4 teaser.

After months of small teasers, events, and stills, we have somewhat of what’s going down in Stranger Things 4. “War is coming,” the Mind Flayer warns in the trailer. At the same time, we get a glimpse of the new grotesque Upside Down horror, which will bring chaos to Hawkins and presumably the rest of the world.

In the trailer, we see the gang split up for the first time following the epic battle with the Mind Slayer in Starcourt Mall, which was secretly a cover for a Russian base researching the supernatural under the town six months ago. Winning that battle didn’t come without a cost, with the gang’s trump card, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), losing her powers which we quickly learn she still doesn’t have. We see the kids have grown up and are trying to adjust to life being apart from each other, which is proving to be a challenge. They have no idea what’s brewing in the Upside Down, which will eventually bring them all together once again and on another adventure to save Hawkins and the world. Unfortunately, Eleven won’t be much help, but she has to figure out how to get her unique set of skills back as she is the only person capable of defeating the evil in the Upside Down.

We also see Hopper (David Harbour), who sacrificed himself in Stranger Things 3 to magically end up in Russia as a prisoner being subjected to intense tests with other captives. They even face off against a Demogorgon in a gladiator-style match armed with makeshift weapons.

Official synopsis:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

The trailer also reveals Stranger Things 4 will be broken up into two parts by Netflix, with Vol.1 dropping on May 27 and Vol.2 on July 1 as we barrel towards the Netflix’s popular original series’ fifth and final season.

Step into the new trailer below.

Photo: Netflix / Stranger Things 4

‘Stranger Things 4’ Trailer Teases Epic Upside Down War Is Coming was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: