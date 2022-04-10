Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Jada Pinkett-Smith was on the scene over the weekend looking like an elegant goddess and serving fashion envy in the process!

Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old actress shared an IG Reel of her strapless glittery gold gown that featured sparkles throughout and billowed out at the ankle to resemble that of a mermaid. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through as she flicked it up for the cameras. The beauty wore the look while attending Debbie Allen’s opening of her new Debbie Allen Dance Academy and took to the social platform to share congratulations to her friend on her big opening while showing off her fierce fit.

“@therealdebbieallen said wrap it all in gold and come let the kids fill your soul ,” she captioned the short video before continuing with, “Congrats Debbie on the opening of your Debbie Allen Dance Academy @officialdadance! You are the legacy that the so many other legacies will stand upon. Thank you for ALL that you do ”

Check it out below.

“You came to SLAY, Honey! LOVE YOU & THANK YOU! ,” Debbie Allen wrote underneath the stunning video while the rest of Jada’s 11.9 million Instagram followers took to the platform the comment on how much they were feeling the look as well. “Stunning! A Goddess. ,” one follower commented while another wrote, “Gorgeous ,” and then sent a big “Congratulations” to Debbie Allen on the major accomplishment.

Beauties, what do you think about Jada’s stunning gold look? Doesn’t she look like a goddess?

Don’t miss…

Jada Pinkett-Smith Shines Like A Goddess In All-Gold Gown For The Opening Of Debbie Allen’s Dance Academy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: