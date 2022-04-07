Rap Pioneer Kidd Creole Convicted Of Killing Homeless Man

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

A pioneering rapper is heading to jail for a long time. On Wednesday, April 6, Kidd Creole, a founding member of Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, was convicted of killing a homeless man.

The fatal stabbing occurred back in August 2017 in New York City. Kidd Creole, born Nathaniel Glover, was accused of stabbing John Jolly, 55, twice in the chest with a steak knife in Midtown Manhattan.

The prosecution accused Kidd Creole of killing the man after being angered because he thought Jolly was gay and hitting on him. Creole, , who is the brother of fellow rapper Melle Mel, was reportedly on his way to his maintenance job before the incident occurred. At the time of the arrest, he reportedly told the cops that Jolly, who he didn’t know, hit on him, and like you’ve seen on TV, his words were used against hin a court of law.

However, Glover’s attorney maintained that he stabbed the man in self-defense. The jury sided with the prosecution, and found Creole guilty of first-degree manslaughter in Manhattan Supreme Court per the New York Daily News.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 4.

