Russell Wilson Drops The Swaggy Line That Won Ciara Over

Ciara often gets asked for the prayer she sent up to God that landed her a man like Russell Wilson after dealing with philanderer Future. This time around, Russell is spilling the tea on the line that won over Ciara. During an interview with Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio on SiriusXM, the new Denver Bronco dropped the hot bar he laid on Ciara that piqued her interest and it has to do with his wallet. But not in the way you’re thinking.

“First day we met — and we had been talking for two-and-a-half hours, hanging out — she saw the wallet, sitting on the table. She said, ‘What the hell is that? You’re losing with that,’ ” he told the group. “I put my finger [up] and said, ‘First of all, with me, you’re never losing,’ ”

He continued, ” ‘Second of all, that wallet, that shows consistency. That’s what you’re going to get from me,’ ” he added, saying that he told Ciara, “You’re going to get somebody who is consistent for you every day. Inside that wallet, there’s something that’s real in there.”

How’s that for swag? In case you missed it, Russell made headlines earlier this week when podcaster Channing Crowder, on his podcast The Pivot, suggested Ciara wouldn’t have entertained the NFL champion if he wasn’t rich because he’s “square.”

“If Russell didn’t have that bread Ciara wouldn’t be with him. Ciara, she has a good situation,” he said. “You don’t leave Future and get with Russell Wilson. It’s a type. Everybody has a type … and I love him on the field but he’s f-cking square.”

Speak for yourself. Crowder’s co-hosts took him to task but Crowder stood by his toxic comments. Even rapper Plies took to Russell’s defense, tweeting the obvious.

Period.

RELATED STORIES:

Ciara Let’s Russell Wilson Know What To Do With Her Broken Nail Tips: ‘Don’t Throw Them Away’

Ciara & Russell Wilson Bring Coordinating Family Fashions To Denver Broncos Signing