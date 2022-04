Tory Lanez Back in Jail, Busted For Violating Megan Thee Stallion Order

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Tory Lanez was handcuffed at a court hearing early Tuesday and will be held in jail until he posts a new, larger bail after a judge decided he violated a protective order he has ongoing with Megan Thee Stallion. The judge made the ruling after declaring that Lanez has talked too much about the case on social media.

At some point, folks are gonna learn to stop putting all their business on Twitter.

This all started back in August of 2020 when Tory was accused of shooting Meg in the toe after a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

After a hearing Tuesday morning at the L.A. courthouse, the rapper from north of the border’s new bail has been raised to $350K. It’s been reported that Meg’s attorney’s wanted Lanez to be held without bail, or at minimum have it set to $5M.

It’s also been reported that Lanez is in the process of posting that new bail and expects to be released soon.

According to the judge, Tory isn’t supposed to be directing comments towards or mentioning Megan Thee Stallion at all. There were two tweets that seem to be the most damning. One from Lanez, and another from DJ Akademiks.

The judge stated that Tory’s usage of the word “U”, directly addressing Meg, was a specific violation of her protective order. Lanez posted “Good D*ck had me f*cking 2 best friends …. and I got caught … that’s what I apologized 4 … it’s sick how u Spun it tho …”

Then Ak posted his own breaking news tweet, to which Megan quickly responded.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Akademiks eventually walked back his tweet, but according to today’s judge – the damage had already been done.

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE: Tory Lanez Supports Kanye West With Advice & ‘Protect Black Men’ Campaign

SEE: Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Tory Lanez & Akademiks Involving Shooting Incident

SEE: Megan Thee Stallion Says The Tory Lanez Shooting Memes Ain’t Funny, Traumatized

10 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Tory Lanez Back in Jail, Busted For Violating Megan Thee Stallion Order was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com