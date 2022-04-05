Lori Harvey Keeps It Cute In A Jean Paul Gaultier Look

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey took to Instagram to show off her latest look while out on the town and as usual, our good sis did not come to play!

Taking to the social platform, the beauty influencer posed for the gworls in a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier two-piece ensemble that was everything. She paired the look with open-toe sandals and carried a white Lady Dior handbag to match. As for her hair, she rocked her shoulder-length locs in a voluminous bob with a slight curl on the end and adorned a soft glam makeup look on her face that had her glowing in the light.

“Material Gworl,” the model captioned the IG carousel. Check it out below.

“The one & O N L Y,” one of the beauty’s 4 million Instagram followers commented underneath the stunning photo while another wrote, “ Pretty ,” and another commenter followed up with, “ yessss serve the gworlsss.”

It’s certainly been a great two weeks of fashion for SKN by LH founder as the beauty was recently spotted alongside her beau, Michael B. Jordan, looking as fine as ever for the Oscars’ Vanity Fair Party. The couple looked extremely lavish for the affair with the gorgeous social media influencer donning a sparkling cream-colored dress that sported an intricate circular design on the bodice while MBJ matched her fly and looked rather dapper in a metallic black tuxedo.

