Lori Harvey took to Instagram to show off her latest look while out on the town and as usual, our good sis did not come to play!
Taking to the social platform, the beauty influencer posed for the gworls in a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier two-piece ensemble that was everything. She paired the look with open-toe sandals and carried a white Lady Dior handbag to match. As for her hair, she rocked her shoulder-length locs in a voluminous bob with a slight curl on the end and adorned a soft glam makeup look on her face that had her glowing in the light.
“Material Gworl,” the model captioned the IG carousel. Check it out below.
Two words: Fashion. Goals.
Lori Harvey Keeps It Cute In A Jean Paul Gaultier Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com