News
HomeNews

Lindsey Graham Is Full Of It

Graham just voted to confirm Jackson last year for another judicial position with a lifetime appointment.  

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Senators Meet With Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

The GOP grandstanding in the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson keeps getting weirder. Some Republican Senators seem to want to outdo each other with their dramatic declarations that they will not vote in favor of the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.  

There is not a legitimate reason to object to her nomination or confirmation. And yet, Sen. Lindsey Graham claims he can’t dare vote to support her. He also insists that Republicans would not have even given her a hearing if they were in charge in favor of someone more moderate.  

Senate Moves Ahead With Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court Nomination

Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

If only Graham had the chance to support someone more moderate? Oh wait, he did in 2016 when President Barack Obama nominated then Judge Merrick Garland.

Despite saying pleasant things about Garland, Graham joined his Republican colleagues in blocking the confirmation process. Garland never even got a chance to have a hearing when he was nominated in 2016. At the time, NPR described Garland as a moderate who had a record of Republican support. 

Graham also stalled Garland’s nomination as attorney general by President Biden early last year. Garland ultimately was confirmed, but Graham did everything in his limited power to obstruct a second confirmation process.

While Graham tried to claim that he thought favorably of a more moderate potential nominee for SCOTUS in Judge Michelle Childs from South Carolina, we’ve already seen how he has acted when a Democratic president has nominated a moderate. 

Faced with a similar scenario four years later and an event tighter election timeline, Republicans suddenly forgot their values. When Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg died in 2020, less than two months before the presidential election, Republicans rammed through the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.  

Barrett also had significantly less judicial experience than Jackson. Mother Jones called her the least experienced nominee in 30 years.

But what also makes Graham’s shenanigans laughable is that he just voted to confirm Jackson last year for another judicial position with a lifetime appointment.  

Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski joined Graham in supporting Jackson’s confirmation to the U.S. Court of Appeals D.C. Circuit just last year. Her record has remained unchanged in the past year. Jackson’s prior appointment was also for a lifetime appointment, and yet suddenly, Graham is against her.  

So much for being a man of principles. 

According to MSNBC Host Medi Hasan, Collins and Murkowski will support Jackson’s nomination again with Sen. Mitt Romney joining them. Romney voted against confirming Jackson last year.  

After reviewing Jackson’s record, Romney tweeted that he found her to be a “well-qualified” jurist. The American Bar Association unanimously found her “well-qualified,” and representatives from the legal organization provided glowing testimony during the confirmation process.  

Garland’s nomination followed the death of Justice Antonin Scalia more than seven months before the 2016 presidential election. At the time, Republicans Senators claimed that it was too close to an election and the next president should have the right to choose Scalia’s replacement. 

For as much as certain senators go on about the sanctity of the institution, they very quickly throw tantrums when they don’t get their way. Per Article III of the Constitution, the president has the authority to nominate judges and Supreme Court justices. It is for the Senate to confirm them. 

Confirmation hearings have a history of trying to prevent diverse candidates from making it to the bench. The first confirmation hearing took place over 100 years after the first group of Justices took the bench. It wasn’t until a Jewish man, Louis Brandeis, was nominated that suddenly a confirmation hearing was deemed necessary.

Some of these senators who talk about the “honor” of the institution when it comes to a procedural obstacle, like the filibuster, think it’s ok not to do their job and vote on a nominee. 

And in this case, they don’t like this Black woman and all she represents for forward progress and the future of the Court.  

Graham isn’t alone in the overtures and grandstanding. Sen. Ted Cruz, who knew Jackson while at Harvard Law, went out of his way to distort his former classmate’s record and experience on and off the bench. His fixation on her presence on the board of a progressive D.C. private school is laughable considering his children also attend a school with an express commitment to anti-racism. 

Also, any issues Republicans have with prior confirmation hearings including the handling of credible sexual assault claims have nothing to do with Jackson or her confirmation. Graham, Cruz and several other Republican members of the Judiciary Committee colleagues disrespected Jackson and the process itself.

Disagree with her, or just say you refuse to vote for her because you’re sticking to a party strategy. But pretending this is about honoring the process or institution, is not it.  

While a sitting president does not owe members of the opposing party a particular nominee, in the past, some have considered specific objections in hopes that a confirmation process can move forward without too many issues.  

Republicans can’t articulate a valid reason to object to Jackson, and despite trying to sugarcoat the vitriol, their objections are rooted in partisan obstructionism and nothing more. And in this case, someone more “moderate” is code language for the status quo of a prosecutor or corporate lawyer who is unlikely to rock the boat.  

We’ve seen the national influence Justice Sonia Sotomayor has made with her epic dissents. Imagine adding another Justice or two to her side on the bench? It will take a lot more to shift the balance of power on the bench, but the possibility for the future is real.  

When Chief Justice John Roberts was confirmed in 2005, 22 Democrats joined 55 Republicans in supporting his nomination. Polling shows that Jackson tied Roberts with the highest favorability for a nominee in recent history.  

Also, Jackson’s confirmation is a part of the broader Biden Administration’s commitment to having a federal judiciary that is representative and reflective of the American people. Having federal judges and Supreme Court justices who have no experience in indigent defense, let alone working as a public defender, leaves out a necessary perspective in the nation’s criminal legal system.

And yet, the majority of Senate Republicans would have you believe Jackson’s nomination was the beginning of some attack on Democracy. As a former public defender, Jackson’s confirmation will add a new dimension previously absent from the Court. 

But if anyone knew anything about undermining Democracy, like by trying to interfere with an election, Graham and crew would know. 

SEE ALSO:  

Republican Senators Disgrace Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation Process by Repeating Disinformation 

OP-ED: For Black Women, Racism, Denial and Disrespect Never End; But Still We Rise 

US-HISTORY-RACISM-POLITICS-RIGHTS

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

22 photos Launch gallery

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

Continue reading Brief Timeline Of Voting Rights Events Since 2006

Brief Timeline Of Events Since Congressional Republicans Supported Reauthorizing The Voting Rights Act In 2006

During the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday season, people give lip service to the civil rights icon's life and legacy. This year is no exception, with a heated fight for voting rights that has been brewing since Republicans had a majority in the Senate.  A defining moment and opportunity to come together in the spirit of one of the country's leading moral voices, Congressional Republicans refuse to support any effort to restore the Voting Rights Act or create national standards.  Last fall, Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Raphael Warnock and a small group of Democratic Senators reworked the For the People Act into the Freedom to Vote Act to bring some of their Republican colleagues on board. Manchin has been stuck on having voting rights legislation be a bipartisan effort. And yet, even the Republicans who worked with him on the bipartisan infrastructure bill would not budge on putting in place universal standards for all voters. Sixteen Republican Senators currently in office supported the Voting Rights Act when it was last reauthorized in 2006. Sen. Susan Collins was even a co-sponsor.   "One of the most fundamental and significant rights afforded to American citizens is the right to vote. This right must not be hampered or denied to any citizen through discriminatory tactics," said Senator Collins in a statement. "This bill will ensure that the voting rights afforded to all Americans are protected."  While Republicans pretend the current push to pass voting rights legislation is some baseless attempt to "usurp power," it is a continuation of a long-term effort to restrict ballot access. Even before the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision gutted some of the protections of the Voting Rights Act, states tried to enact laws limiting access.   But after Shelby County, voting rights legislation has not been able to move forward until now. Republicans who supported subverting democracy in favor of Trump's big lie about the 2020 election and virtually non-existent voter fraud are now trying to claim voting rights legislation as the alleged attack on democracy. Even the opposition to setting aside the filibuster to bring voting rights legislation to the Senate floor for debate and a vote is hypocritical.  In 2017, Republicans used a filibuster rule change to move a Trump SCOTUS nominee forward. And most recently, in a rare move, Sen. Mitch McConnell cooperated with Sen. Chuck Schumer in a procedure to suspend the filibuster for a vote on the debt ceiling.  As much as conservatives love to distort King's quotes and legacy, they may want to heed his words on obstructing progress. During an interview in 1963, the elder King took the issue a particular Senate filibuster threat. Remembering King's legacy, life and work should lead to heading all his words.  "Please share this quote from my father through #MLKDay2022: 'I think the tragedy is that we have a Congress with a Senate that has a minority of misguided senators who will use the filibuster to keep the majority of people from even voting.' @LeaderMcConnell @SenatorSinema," tweeted Dr. Bernice King.   https://twitter.com/BerniceKing/status/1481865839557160960?s=20 The awakening after the 2016 and 2018 elections led to more public attention on the fight to protect voting rights and free and fair elections. And now in this defining moment in history, Senators have a choice to make. They can be on the side of Dr. King and the late Rep. John Lewis, another icon they love to name drop. Alternatively, they can be on the side of Bull Connor and other racists who fought hard to undermine free and fair access to the ballot. Continuing to shut down creating national standards makes it clear what side they are on. Almost 152 years since Black voting rights were established by the 15th Amendment, federal intervention to protect voting rights remains essential. Check out this brief timeline of some of the events that have occurred since Congressional Republicans last supported voting rights.    

Lindsey Graham Is Full Of It  was originally published on newsone.com

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Close