Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe Bailey has taken to Instagram to strip down and bare all while teasing her new single, “Treat Me” and she looks good!

For her IG post, the r&b songstress posed in nothing but black undies and a massive black jacket. She accessorized the look with black platform heels, a dramatic necklace that stopped at her belly button and wore trendy, square glasses on her face. As for her hair, she traded in her signature locs for a high ponytail with a thick bang that laid across her forehead. The finished black and white cover art looked perfect, which included the singer’s name and the new song’s title, “Treat Me” handwritten in red ink.

‘TREAT ME DROPS 4/8 y’all ready? make sure you pre-save, link in bio,” the r&b crooner captioned the photo.

Check out the hawt look below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

But this new single isn’t the only thing we’re anticipating from the “Have Mercy” artist. Chloe recently took to Twitter to dish out the deets on her new album which could arrive this summer. In a series of tweets, she shared her excitement for the upcoming project with her fans, Tweeting, “I don’t control dates or anything, but just know i’m super proud of this project. it means absolutely everything to me.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We can’t wait to stream the new single!

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

SEE: Naomi Campbell And Chloe Bailey Were Spied In Similar Valentino Dresses And They Look GoodT

SEE: Chloe Bailey Serves Face On Instagram In A Diamond Encrusted Wig

20 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Chloe Bailey Strips Down To Tease Her New Single, ‘Treat Me’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com