Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith may have laid the smackdown on Chris Rock on Sunday at The Oscars, but clearly, he needs to lay hands on another comedian.

Comedian, Author, and Podcast host, Tom Segura, isn’t too impressed with Will Smith’s behavior at the Oscars this past weekend and he’s letting EVERYONE knows how he feels. On Twitter, he called Jada Pinkett-Smith a “bald-headed b*tch” and drop the F-bomb to her husband, Will. F*** Will Smith’s candy ass smacking a dude 4 inches shorter and 50lbs lighter. He’s just in his feelings cause his bald-headed bitch been fuckin around on him for years and he takes it. We all know who he wishes he could slap. #CuckWill

.

If anyone needs a slap or 2 or 10, it’s definitely this guy Tom.

Black Hollywood at The 94th Annual Oscar Awards [PHOTOS]

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best & Worst Looks of 2022 Oscar Awards[Photos]

Comedian Tom Segura Disrespects Jada Pinkett-Smith & Will Smith was originally published on 92q.com