Watch: Trick Daddy Debuts New Facebook Live Cooking Show “B!tch, I Got My Pots” Featuring Artists Rick Ross, CeeLo Green & More

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Miami rapper Trick Daddy lands a new cooking show on Facebook Live. He shares his southern culinary experience with infused mouth-watering cuisines in “B!tch, I Got My Pots” cooking show.

The show will feature conversations across a wide range of topics such as music, entertainment, pop culture, trending social media issues. Trick Daddy is known to speak is mind, so fans can anticipate more raw and uncut discussions infused with delicious southern meals for viewers to try at home each week. The show will also hosts. segment curation feature titled “Top 7,” where Trick Daddy highlights legendary labels, musicians, actors and projects. The series takes the audience through a specific culinary meal experience while exploring reviews on new releases in music, film, television and more.

Founded by Miami Hip Hop royalty, Trick Daddy Dollars, alongside Rockstarr Film Factory “B!tch I Got My Pots” channels a live cooking experience setting while featuring some of your favorite entertainers, public figures, trend setters and influencers in pop culture. The series has already garnered over two million followers on Facebook and it continues to grow with each episode. The episodes get up close and personal with the rap legend and his guests that take the audience on a journey delivering deliciousness for their family and friends.

Special guests on the show will experience, witness and assist Trick Daddy in preparing a culinary spread that fans can share in their own homes worldwide as they watch weekly. This show is timely as Trick Daddy recently opened up his own homestyle southern based culinary restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida called Sunday’s Eatery Restaurant.

Episodes of “B!tch, I Got My Pots” drops weekly on Facebook Live. His latest espied debuted today (Mar. 28) featuring the biggest boss, Rick Ross and Trick Daddy’s delicious smothered cube steaks. Be sure to watch here.

Check out Episode 3 with CeeLo Green below as the two prepare lamb and homemade mashed potatoes:

Watch: Trick Daddy Debuts New Facebook Live Cooking Show “B!tch, I Got My Pots” Featuring Artists Rick Ross, CeeLo Green & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: