Washington-Based Black Women-Led Nonprofits Receive $1.05M In Grants

Throughout history, Black women have been the backbone of social justice movements. A new grant project has been launched to support this generation of activists as they evoke transformative change within their communities and beyond. The Black Future Co-op Fund has pledged to donate $1.05 million to Black women-led organizations on the frontlines fighting for justice.
Founded by civic leaders Andrea Caupain Sanderson, Angela Jones, Michelle Merriweather and T’wina Nobles, the fund—which is Washington state’s first philanthropy cooperative to be led by Black women—has a mission rooted in cultivating Black generational prosperity by uniting, uplifting and investing in communities of color. As part of their second round of statewide funding, the organization has launched the “We See You” grant program to financially back nonprofits in Washington that Black women head. Through the initiative, grant recipients will receive $50,000 in unrestricted funds to advance their impactful work.
Amongst the grant recipients are the Black Heritage Society of Washington State which is dedicated to preserving the history of African Americans in Washington, the Tacoma-based Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center, which is designed to provide culturally competent education programs for youth, Arte Noir, which was launched to empower Black creatives and the BIPOC ED Coalition, a collective of nonprofit leaders who are working to make wellness resources accessible for BIPOC communities throughout Washington state. Other grantees are leading efforts centered on eradicating homelessness and food insecurity, empowering children and addressing inequities within healthcare.
Sanderson says the grants will help address the disparities that exist regarding funding.
“The ‘We See You’ grants illustrate our confidence in women who lead but often do not receive adequate support to do the excellent work they envision for our communities,” she shared in a statement. “This is about helping our people and organizations across the state be self-determined, to own our own stories, to reframe the narratives about us.”
Efforts like the Black Future Co-op Fund’s ‘We See You’ project are imperative as research shows grassroots nonprofits led by Black women receive the least amount of funding from philanthropic endowments and governmental grants.
1. Kamala Harris, first woman and Black woman Vice President of the United StatesSource:Getty 1 of 21
2. Barbara Jordan, First Black Woman Elected Into Congress from the SouthSource:Getty 2 of 21
3. Bianca Smith, MLB’s first Black woman coach
3 of 21
"I only saw women in the front office. I didn't see women on the field, so it never occurred to me to be a coach until I actually got on the field myself and realized, 'Okay this is something I can do.'"@RedSox coach Bianca Smith is ready to pave the way. pic.twitter.com/unnoZoAH4L— MLB (@MLB) February 3, 2021
4. Mae C. Jemison, First Black Woman in SpaceSource:Getty 4 of 21
5. Amanda Gorman, the nation’s youngest inaugural poetSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. Bessie Coleman, First Black Woman PilotSource:Getty 6 of 21
7. Mellody Hobson, first Black woman to chair Starbucks' boardSource:Getty 7 of 21
8. Mary Jackson, First Black Woman to Work for NASASource:Getty 8 of 21
9. Meisha Ross Porter, first Black woman to be NYC Schools ChancellorSource:NYC Dept. Of Education 9 of 21
10. Hattie McDaniel, First Black Woman to Win an Academy AwardSource:Getty 10 of 21
11. Jennifer King, First Black Woman NFL CoachSource:Getty 11 of 21
12. Alice Coachman, First Black Woman To Win an Olympic Gold MedalSource:Getty 12 of 21
13. Oprah Winfrey, First Black Woman BillionaireSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. Madam C.J. Walker, First Woman Millionaire In AmericaSource:Getty 14 of 21
15. Nia DaCosta, first Black woman to direct a Marvel movieSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. Mariya Russell, First Black Woman Chef to Earn a Michelin Star
16 of 21
Meet Mariya Russell, the first Black woman to win a Michelin star in the guide’s 94-year history pic.twitter.com/ZYIq5KqmPL— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 27, 2020
17. Whoopi Goldberg, First Black Woman to Win EGOT (Academy Award, 1990), (Emmy, 2002 & 2009), (Grammy, 1985) and (Tony, 2002)Source:Getty 17 of 21
18. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, First Black Woman to Become a Doctor of Medicine in the U.S.
18 of 21
This #BlackHistoryMonth we’re highlighting notable African-American public health figures. Meet Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first African-American woman physician. She authored the “Book of Medical Discourses” containing medical advice for women & children. https://t.co/UeUNE1eVRL— FairfaxCounty Health (@fairfaxhealth) February 26, 2020
19. Serena Williams, First Black Woman to Win a Career Grand Slam in TennisSource:Getty 19 of 21
20. Loretta Lynch, First Black Woman to be Attorney General of the U.S.Source:Getty 20 of 21
21. Stacey Abrams, First Black Woman to be a Major Party Nominee for State GovernorSource:Getty 21 of 21
