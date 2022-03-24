Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

To the surprise of many a sneaker head, New Balance is quickly becoming one of the hottest brands on the streets and dropping some pretty dope exclusive collaborations and colorways that sellout in minutes.

Now Louis De Guzman has become the latest artist to collaborate with the sports brand and together they’ve remixed the New Balance 574 into a thing of beauty dubbed “Ma Divina” which pays homage to Guzman’s mother and her love of flowers. According to Hyp

ebeast Louis’s mother would arrange and sell floral bouquets to sell at craft shows in the early 90’s in Chicago and because of this, Guzman used a gang of dusty pastels on suede overlays to resemble the look of bouquet of Spring flowers.

“As a child, my mother would attend local craft shows and put her creative flow to work to help make ends meet”, De Guzman says. “It was her way to openly express herself and share the inner thought process through her various love of DIY crafts and flower arrangements. Her love for detail and exposing me to that energy as a child helped broaden my perspective and amplified the artistry that I’m beyond humbled to be continuing to put forth each and every day.”

That’s real. Don’t forget to hug ya mama and tell her ya love her every chance you get.

The New Balance 574 “Ma Divina” is set to drop on March 24 on Foot Locker and Champs at the tune of $85. Hella affordable.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair for some Spring styling.

Louis De Guzman & New Balance Collaborate To Remix The 574 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

