Report: Atlanta Falcons Trade Quarterback Matt Ryan To Colts

The Colts Have Their Quarterback For Now

NFL: JAN 09 Saints at Falcons

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

 

The Atlanta Falcons will send Quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts for 2022 third-round pick, per sources. This is a chance for the Colts to upgrade at the position after trading former QB Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders this NFL off-season. The news was first reported by Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer and on The Pat McAfee Show.

Ryan, 36, brings a wealth of experience including winning NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2008 and NFL MVP in 2016, leading the Falcons to Super Bowl LI in a losing effort against the New England Patriots. The 14-year veteran threw for over 3,400 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. In his career, Ryan ranks 8th in all-time passing yards with 59,735 and 9th with 367 touchdowns.

With Jonathan Taylor and a good offensive line, could the Colts have the quarterback to lead them to the playoffs and a possible Super Bowl?

[caption id="attachment_3011209" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Gregory Shamus / Getty[/caption] The 2021 NFL Draft has come to a close the Indianapolis Colts hope to have improved immensely on a team who went to the playoffs last season. Draft picks include: Round 1, Pick 21: Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye Round 2, Pick 54: Vanderbilt Defensive End Dayo Odeyingbo Round 4, Pick 127: SMU Tight End Kylen Granson Round 5, Pick 165: Florida Safety Shawn Davis Round 6, Pick 218: Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger Round 7, Pick 229: Charleston Wide Receiver Mike Strachan Round 7, Pick 248: Penn State Guard Will Fries Undrafted Free Agents reportedly include WR Tyler Vaughns - USC, WR Tarik Black - Michigan/Texas, RB Deon Jackson - Duke, LB Isaiah Kaufusi - BYU and LB Anthony Butler - Liberty. Draft experts grade the Colts draft between a B+ and C but we won't know the full impact until the team hits the field. Get a look at the draft class and highlights below! RELATED: Indianapolis Colts Draft Pick Kwity Paye Tells Mother She’s Retired During The NFL Draft [Watch] RELATED: Jacksonville Jaguars select Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence as #1 Overall Pick

