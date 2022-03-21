News
Activists's Death Renews Black Trans Women Violence Fears

The investigation into the death is ongoing.

Fliers for missing activist Elise Malary are distributed near the CTA Howard Red Line station on March 17, 2022, in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood. Malary had been reported missing on March 11. | Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

The recent death of a prominent Illinois-based LGBTQ activist is renewing fears of violence against Black trans women.

The body of 31-year-old Elise Malary was discovered in Lake Michigan on Thursday of last week. Officials from the Evanston Police Department responded to a report of a woman’s body found on the rocks near Garden Park in the 500 block of Sheridan Square. Malary had been missing since March 9.

Malary’s sister, Fabiana, said the two of them briefly communicated that day via text but she had no clue that it would be the last time they would be in contact.

“She’s never done anything like this before,” she told CBS News. “So that’s why it’s been just so alarming for us.” According to Fabiana, maintenance workers entered Malary’s apartment to find the front and back doors unlocked, but there were no signs of forced entry or items missing from inside her apartment.

A vigil was held for Malary on Sunday night, when attendees urged more protections for trans women — Black trans women, in particular, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“Being who I am, and us being who we are, this is what I fear happening to us,” KJ Whitehead said to attendees in reference to targeted attacks against the transgender community. “I feared this every day since I came out.”

Another attendee said they were “tired and angry of burying our trans sisters. Dulce Quintero asked: “When will it be enough?”

Malary’s disappearance and then death came as a shock to the entire community of Chicago as the young champion had dedicated her life to “lifting up” the LGBTQ community through her advocacy work as a Black trans woman. The shinning star previously worked with the AIDS Foundation of Chicago and the Chicago Therapy Collective- an Andersonville-based nonprofit that promotes personal, community, and city-wide accountability to alleviate LGBTQ+ health disparities.

Angelica Ross, the founder of Trans Tech Social Enterprises, tweeted in response to Mary’s tragic death, writing, “I am extremely saddened to hear about the violent murder of Elise Malary. She was a brilliant member of our @TransTechSocial community. I met her a few years back at our Summit. Rest in Power #BlackTranslivesMatter.”

 

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton offered her condolences, noting how she once met the equality fighter at a meeting where she was championing for “equitable access to health care and safe workspaces for LGBTQ + Illinoisans.”

“Her life mattered,” she continued. “Our brief encounter made me a better leader. Peace and love to all who are mourning. Rest well, Elise.”

Malary was last seen on the 700 Block of Hinman Avenue in Evanston. Her car was later found near Hinman South Boulevard of the Chicago suburb, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Police are still investigating street cameras to see if there was anyone driving the vehicle prior to the incident. There were no immediate reports of foul play.

Iggy Laden, who worked with Malary at the Chicago Therapy Collective, called the activist’s death “a tremendous loss to Chicago’s transgender and LGBTQ+ communities.”

Laden added: “Elise shone bright light into the world: I hope that we all take in that light and shine it forward.”

In a statement on Twitter, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also sent his prayers to Malary’s friends and family as well as the entire transgender community, promising “to make Illinois welcoming and inclusive for everyone.”

Pritzker tweeted: “The loss of Elise Malary is heartbreaking. My heart goes out to all her loved ones, as well as all of Illinois’ transgender community.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

[caption id="attachment_3958507" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Europa Press News / Getty[/caption] People are mourning, yet again, the tragic deaths of Black transgender women with cries of #BlackTransLivesMatter. The graphic details are below. https://twitter.com/RaquelWillis_/status/1271392641964560384   According to Out, Dominique "Rem'mie" Fells was the first woman found dead when her dismembered body was discovered alongside the Schuylkill River in the Bartman's Garden area of Philadelphia Monday night. Cops are handling the case as a homicide. “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the recent passing of a member of our LGBTQ family,” the Philadelphia’s Office of LGBT Affairs said in a statement after Fells was identified. “The pain of such a loss is always difficult, but it is especially deep as we are in the midst of Pride month—a season typically filled with joy and celebration for many in our community.” Initial media reports misgendered Fells as law enforcement took several days trying to identify her remains. Both of her legs were severed mid-thigh, causing authorities to believe Fells might have been run over by a train. "What's unusual is that both of the victim's legs were cut off at the upper thighs. The body also seems to have some trauma to the head and face," said Chief Inspector Scott Small of the Philadelphia Police Department, according to 6ABC. The second trans woman to be killed was Riah Milton. Investigators say she was shot several times during an attempted robbery in Liberty Township, Ohio, on Tuesday. Investigators and reporting from LailasNews.com say Miltion was lured to a park by three people in an apparent robbery attempt, which resulted in her being fatally shot several times. So far, Kaleb Marshall Tooson, 18, and a 14-year-old girl have been arrested in connection to the robbery and death, according to investigators. Tooson is the suspected shooter and he was treated for injuries after he accidentally shot himself. A warrant has been issued for a third man, Jeffrey Cross, 25, who remains at-large. Along with charges related to the killing and robbery, Cross is also wanted for alleged unlawful conduct with a minor. The killing of Fells and Milton has occurred amid long-lasting criticism that #BlackLivesMatter participants fail to address the violence transgender people face, especially Black trans women. Although intra-communal violence has always been an issue amongst Black people just like any other race, Black trans people still face systematic and cultural barriers that lead to their deaths. For example, according to a Human Rights Campaign report, Black transgender people have double the unemployment rate of all transgender people and they have four times that of the U.S. general population. Forty-one percent of Black transgender also report experiencing homelessness at some point in their lives, which is more than five times the rate of the general U.S. population. Meanwhile, many transgender people have to engage in sex work for survival and at least 1 in 3 victims of anti-trans fatal violence since 2013 reportedly engaged in sex work. In addition to this, 54 percent of transgender people report having experienced some type of intimate partner violence. Folks have called out different movements for not doing enough to address violence against trans people. Raquel Willis, a Black trans writer and activist, wrote as part of a series of tweets: "Cis folks of the Movement 4 Black Lives, the larger queer movement, and feminist movement have long failed Black trans people. It's time for a reckoning on your collective silence and inaction." https://twitter.com/RaquelWillis_/status/1271392644284010497   She ended by tweeting: "We mourn for you, do you mourn for us? We cry for you, do you cry for us? We rally for you, do you rally for us? We imagine better for you, do you imagine better for us? Here’s another morning, after another long night of wondering, 'What will it take for y’all to hear us?'" https://twitter.com/RaquelWillis_/status/1271392648901931008   You can check out more tributes to Fells and Milton below.

