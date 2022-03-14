Recent Gun Attacks On Homeless In DC & NYC May Be Connected: Report

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

A spate of crimes against homeless individuals in New York and Washington, D.C. is raising concerns for the safety of the vulnerable population. According to a new report, it appears that the rash of five violent shootings is connected, and has left two dead with a potential sixth victim also lumped into the ongoing investigation.

The Washington Post looked into the matter and highlighted a link between the crimes after Metropolitan Police Department officials released a video of a person of interest in the crimes and announced the department is working in conjunction with New York Police Department officials on the case. Since March 3, five people were shot with two of the individuals perishing.

“We need everyone to take a moment to watch the below video. This suspect is wanted in connection to 2 homicides and at least 3 additional shootings of homeless men in DC & NYC. Community tips help solve cases,” read the caption from the video shared by MPD’s Twitter account.

In a related tweet, the NYPD also pointed a lot towards the shooting incidents, as seen below.

According to the reports, three of the shootings occurred in northeast Washington between March 3 and March 9. The two other noted shootings occurred this past Saturday (March 12) in New York.

A joint statement from Washington Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and New York Mayor Eric Adams made a plea to homeless individuals to seek shelter while authorities work to get a suspect in custody.

“The rise in gun violence has shaken all of us and it is particularly horrible to know that someone is out there deliberately doing harm to an already vulnerable population. As our law enforcement agencies work quickly with federal partners to locate the suspect, we are also calling on unsheltered residents to seek shelter,” read a portion of their statement.

