Who is Tariq Nasheed? Here’s What We Know About The Controversial Media Personality

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Who is Tariq Nasheed? Well, if you’re wondering. He’s been causing quite a stir on the internet for some time now with his controversial takes on Black American politics, dating, and systemic racism among other topics. Nasheed, who also goes by the name “Tariq Elite” and “King Flex,” recently published his fifth book, Foundational Black American Race Baiter: My Journey Into Understanding Systematic Racism, that dives into some of his arbitrary perceptions of race relations.

According to his IMDB page, the Detroit-born Birmingham-bred media personality left the deep south for the West Coast at the age of 17, after he “scraped up a $125 plane ticket.” Los Angeles served as the backdrop of his formative years as he studied various cultures, customs and forged new relationships that would help him break into the world of entertainment. Nasheed came into the industry swinging with his bold, explicit, and sometimes offensive points of view.

He’s written a series of controversial books on relationships

After gaining a wealth of street knowledge from “older hustlers” around Los Angeles, Nasheed pieced together what he learned from his cultural studies and psychology books and began developing what he referred to as “G.I.C.2 ” techniques, which stands for the game, intelligence, and common sense, squared.

Under his K-Flex persona, the 47-year-old author expounded upon his relationship theories in his first book, “The Art of Mackin”, which was published in 1999. Nasheed claimed that it was the first how-to book that taught men how to attract women by using certain techniques to get what they wanted, and without using deceitful tactics. “Whether it is sex, money or companionship, this book teaches men what to say, verbatim, in order to reach their intended goal,” the book boasts in its bio. “The Art of Mackin” sold over 250,000 copies and was a New York Times Besteller His follow-up piece, “Play Or Be Played,” was catered towards women trying to learn “the game.”

In 2008, he released a controversial book called “The Art of Gold Digging,” a step-by-step booklet for the self-proclaimed gold digger, to learn how to get what they want from men. The book also cleared up misconceptions and stereotypes that are often associated with women wanting men to supply them with their desired tastes. Additionally, Nasheed has written a few other books including “The Elite Way: 10 Rules Men Must Know In Order To Deal With Women” and “The Mack Within.”

Unfortunately, at times, Nasheed has used dangerous rhetoric in the past when talking about related topics. The contended author has sparked criticism for preaching what he calls the “negro bed wench mentality.” The spitfire media personality has used the term on multiple occasions when addressing Black women who have dated interracially on his Youtube channel and radio show. Historically, “Bed wench” was used as a term during slavery to disparage Black women who were raped by their masters.

From relationship enthusiast to filmmaker

Eventually, the author and internet personality transformed some of his controversial theories into films. Most notably, Nasheed was recognized for his Hidden Color docu-series that uncovers “the real and untold history of people of color around the globe.” Through in-depth interviews with historians, scholars, and social commentators, the film discusses why certain cultural contributions from African and aboriginal people were scrubbed out of history books. The film claims to reveal the truth about the Moors, the truth about the great West African empires, and the first original image of Jesus Christ. The third installment of the series explored how institutional racism impacted areas of law, public policies, and rules that provided the foundational building blocks of systemic racism.

More recently, Nasheed released a controversial doc called “Buck Breaking,” a project that explores how society strives to emasculate Black men through an “LGBTQ agenda.” The documentary has been heavily criticized.

He describes himself as the “World’s #1 Race Baiter”

The social activist claims to be the “World’s #1 Race Baiter,” and Nasheed sees himself as a proponent against white supremacy and racism towards the Black community.

However, his esoteric views landed him in hot water this year after the topic of immigration came up. Nasheed joined a Twitter Spaces conversation titled “How Does Immigration Benefit Black Americans.” The topic was about how immigration policies affect African immigrants. Somehow, the writer and filmmaker argued that African immigrants blocked opportunities from Black Americans, alleging that the community regularly discriminates against Foundational Black Americans, who he views as the originators of the United States. The comment bubbled up so much drama on Twitter, that it went trending. Many critics claimed that his statement was xenophobic.

SEE ALSO:

Who Is Kirk Franklin’s Son And Why Is Their Relationship So Strained?

Who Is Brittany Renner? The Unapologetic Social Media Influencer With Tons Of Game

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 39 photos Launch gallery Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America 1. Harriet Tubman Source:Getty 1 of 39 2. Martin Luther King and civil rights leaders Source:Getty 2 of 39 3. Black Panthers Source:Getty 3 of 39 4. Tuskeegee Airmen Source:Getty 4 of 39 5. Books Are Weapons Poster Source:Getty 5 of 39 6. World War II 93rd Infantry Source:Getty 6 of 39 7. Rosa Parks Source:Getty 7 of 39 8. Integrated Classroom in North Carolina Source:Getty 8 of 39 9. African American Students Enter High School with Military Escort Source:Getty 9 of 39 10. Lunchcounter Protest in Virginia Source:Getty 10 of 39 11. Harry Belafonte Leads Civil Rights Rally Source:Getty 11 of 39 12. Malcolm X's Funeral Source:Getty 12 of 39 13. Martin Luther King's Funeral Source:Getty 13 of 39 14. Lynching Victim Hanging Above Crowd Source:Getty 14 of 39 15. W.E.B. DuBois Source:Getty 15 of 39 16. Booker T. Washington Source:Getty 16 of 39 17. The 369th, 15th New York who won the Croix de Guerre for Gallantry Source:Getty 17 of 39 18. Mutilated Corpse of Claude Neal Source:Getty 18 of 39 19. Segregated Fountain Source:Getty 19 of 39 20. Womens Defense Corp of America Source:Getty 20 of 39 21. Crowd Waiting to Enter Supreme Court Source:Getty 21 of 39 22. Black Students Integrate Little Rock's Central High School Source:Getty 22 of 39 23. Troops Watch as Black Students Go to School Source:Getty 23 of 39 24. Segregated Restrooms Source:Getty 24 of 39 25. Portrait Of Medgar Evers Source:Getty 25 of 39 26. Separate Waiting Room Source:Getty 26 of 39 27. Race riots in Birmingham, Alabama. Source:Getty 27 of 39 28. A White Man Bars African-Americans From Restaurant Source:Getty 28 of 39 29. Myrlie Evers Speaking at Microphone Source:Getty 29 of 39 30. A Young Marcher Source:Getty 30 of 39 31. Civil Rights Fighters Source:Getty 31 of 39 32. Elijah Muhammad Source:Getty 32 of 39 33. Anti Segregation In The Southern Stores March At Broadway In New York Source:Getty 33 of 39 34. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 34 of 39 35. Selma to Montgomery March Source:Getty 35 of 39 36. Soldiers at Civil Rights Protest Source:Getty 36 of 39 37. Coretta Scott King Source:Getty 37 of 39 38. 'Kidnapped' Poster At Black Panther Rally Source:Getty 38 of 39 39. 'Right On!' Black Power Button Source:Getty 39 of 39 Skip ad Continue reading Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America [caption id="attachment_4284299" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Workers manning registration desks at the University of Alabama watch as student Vivian Malone enters Foster Auditorium on campus to register for classes in 1963. Miss Malone and fellow student Jimmy Hood were the first African American students to attend the University. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 9:05 a.m. Feb. 1, 2022 Originally published: Feb. 1, 2021 After what seemed like a full calendar year of nonstop Black history -- what with the historic election of the first Black vice president, thanks in no small part to Black voters -- Black History Month is making a triumphant return this year both in spite of and because of current turn of events. As the country anxiously awaits President Joe Biden making good on his promise to nominate a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, the nation's education system remains under fire for curricula that include teaching Black history, making it unclear how -- or if -- those who write history books for future school-aged students will accurately document current events, including the diversification of the land's highest court. MORE: Why Is Black History Month Celebrated In February? The way history chooses -- and has chosen -- to remember these types of moments that affect Black people is very much part of the reason why there remains an urgent need for Black History Month to not only be observed but also to be celebrated and honored, especially in 2022. Let's be clear: From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. [caption id="attachment_4284320" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Thurgood Marshall pictured in his robe prior to being sworn in as the first Black member of the U. S. Supreme Court, October 2, 1967. Marshall, the great-grandson of a slave, swore to "do equal right to the poor and the rich" as he took the oath at the opening session of the court. | Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

Who is Tariq Nasheed? Here’s What We Know About The Controversial Media Personality was originally published on newsone.com