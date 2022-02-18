Donald Glover Confirms FX’s ‘Atlanta’ Season 4 Will Be Last: “I Think It Ends Perfectly.”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of the FX series Atlanta will be thrilled to know Season 3 is officially ending its three-year hiatus with its return on March 24. And the show’s fourth season is already slated for Fall 2022. But Donald Glover may have left those fans brokenhearted one last time when he announced that it’s a wrap for the show after that.

“Death is natural,” he said during a recent press tour. “I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird.”

Last May, Glover tweeted that cancel culture had made tv and movies “boring” and “not that good” anymore. In fact, he actually wanted to call off the show since its second season, though. “The story was always supposed to be what it was,” he added at the presser. “And the story, it really was us. Everybody in that writers’ room, everybody on set. It really was what we were going through and what we talked about. … I think it ends perfectly.”

His co-star Brian Tyree Henry agreed. “We’re all eager to figure out what becomes of the gang, what happens to us,” he said. “I was wondering, what happens to older rappers? What is Albert at 55? Is he still going to be doing the same thing? But that’s the great part of coming to an end. For us, it just naturally felt like it was time.”

Henry didn’t close the door on a possible reunion, though. “If we decide to come back together when we’re 65,” he continued, “with arthritis medication and our walkers, we probably will because we’re all connected for the rest of our lives.”

“If there’s a reason to do it, of course. Like a Christmas special,” Glover chimed in. “It always depends. I like keeping my options open.”

