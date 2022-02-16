University Of Texas Council Passes Resolution Defending Critical Race Theory, Lieutenant Gov. Gets All Whiny About It

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s a question about the Republican war on critical race theory: What is it supposed to accomplish?

Obviously, the goal is to ban any curriculum that gets white people all in their feel-feels into oblivion, but what do they think that is going to do? End discussions about systemic racism and white privilege? Slowly erode all race-related debates altogether? Bring “I don’t see color” America to fruition? Keep the negroes in their place? Because banning CRT will do none of that.

Almost no one outside of academia knew of CRT before Republicans discovered it was a good and scary base-galvanizing issue they could bring up to keep red states red and possibly swing the racism in swing states all the way to the ballot box. But now that it’s out there and when we’re debating around it, we’re talking very publicly about systemic racism and white privilege as we’re seeing those concepts unfold in real-time. We’re seeing white legislators—who have not even remotely demonstrated knowledge of what CRT is and are instead using it as an umbrella term for all things that make the whites uncomfortable (*gestures widely towards everything Black*)—proposing and passing laws specifically designed for white people’s comfort that everyone of every other race will be affected by.

White people aren’t ending the fight against white supremacy by banning CRT, they’re fueling it.

Anyway, in Texas—where banning Blackness from education is as American as apple pie, baseball, and hanging negroes from trees then pretending it didn’t happen—the “Faculty Council at the University of Texas approved a nonbinding resolution Monday defending the academic freedom of faculty members to teach about race, gender justice, and critical race theory,” according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Now, nonbinding resolutions don’t mean much in terms of enforceable policy, but this one at least shows that people in Texas who are actually involved in education are fighting for educators’ freedom to actually educate without having to dilute their lessons in white tears. The resolution was approved 41-5 with three members abstaining from the vote and it “affirms that educators, not politicians, should make decisions about teaching and learning, and supports the rights and academic freedom of faculty to design courses, curriculum, and pedagogy, and to conduct related scholarly research.”

“State legislative proposals seeking to limit teaching and discussions of racism and related issues have been proposed and enacted in several states, including Texas,” the resolution continued, referring to states across the country that are passing white fragility legislation at the expense of anyone who wishes to see a truthful and unfiltered version of America’s history and present taught. “This resolution affirms the fundamental rights of faculty to academic freedom in its broadest sense, inclusive of research and teaching of race and gender theory.”

Of course, Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick was apparently not too happy about the passing of the resolution, and he got his Klan-derwear all in a bunch while taking to Twitter to express his resentment.

“I will not stand by and let looney Marxist UT professors poison the minds of young students with Critical Race Theory. We banned it in publicly funded K-12 and we will ban it in publicly funded higher ed,” Patrick huffed and puffed. “That’s why we created the Liberty Institute at UT.”

The irony is that the war against CRT will inevitably become a part of American history anti-CRT advocates want banned because all it will show is that conservative white people are always on the wrong side of history. Always.

SEE ALSO:

Fed-Up Black Mississippi Senators Walkout Of Vote On Anti-Critical Race Theory Bill

New Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Unveils ‘Day One’ Executive Order Banning Critical Race Theory

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 49 photos Launch gallery 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur 1 of 49 2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison 2 of 49 3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar 3 of 49 4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah 4 of 49 5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama 5 of 49 6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead 6 of 49 7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers 7 of 49 8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe 8 of 49 9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston 9 of 49 10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan 10 of 49 11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley 11 of 49 12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison 12 of 49 13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant 13 of 49 14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison 14 of 49 15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker 15 of 49 16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka 16 of 49 17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham 17 of 49 18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino 18 of 49 19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers 19 of 49 20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks 20 of 49 21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson 21 of 49 22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall 22 of 49 23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz 23 of 49 24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins 24 of 49 25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin 25 of 49 26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas 26 of 49 27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree 27 of 49 28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene 28 of 49 29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry 29 of 49 30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn 30 of 49 31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou 31 of 49 32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis 32 of 49 33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris 33 of 49 34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane 34 of 49 35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler 35 of 49 36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou 36 of 49 37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown 37 of 49 38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen 38 of 49 39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin 39 of 49 40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder 40 of 49 41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett 41 of 49 42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell 42 of 49 43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki 43 of 49 44. “Roots” by Alex Haley 44 of 49 45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison 45 of 49 46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho 46 of 49 47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake 47 of 49 48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup 48 of 49 49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell 49 of 49 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read UPDATED: 1:00 a.m. ET, Sept. 6, 2021 -- National Read A Book Day, which falls on Monday, couldn't come at a better time. Not only is the start of the school year upon us, what with students loading their backpacks with books and other study materials. But it is also a time when there is no shortage of books addressing certain unavoidable topics like race that fuel conversations in the classroom and at home. MORE: 5 Books Addressing Race That Every Teen Should Read And while there are many ways to stay informed in the age of the internet, opening up a book and reading it is a true throwback that provides experiences that aren't always accessible online. All of which is why at NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth. MORE: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. MORE: Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors We tapped our brother and sister sites Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get their reading recommendations. Here are dozens of titles they said had an impact on them and that every Black youth should read.

University Of Texas Council Passes Resolution Defending Critical Race Theory, Lieutenant Gov. Gets All Whiny About It was originally published on newsone.com