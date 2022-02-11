The 2Pac Hologram Is Reportedly Set To Return For 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

10 years ago, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre left the world in a state of shock when they closed out their headlining joint set at Coachella 2012 by performing alongside a hologram of late West Coast rap legend Tupac Shakur, who was infamously gunned down in a drive-by shooting 16 years prior.

In the decade since, many have wondered whether the 2Pac Hologram would be going on tour or returning to perform at another festival. After years of waiting on that answer, the public may soon see the All Eyez On Me emcee yet again if recent rumors of a surprise appearance at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performance are in fact true.

As we all know by now, the performers for this year’s Halftime Show will be a handful of legends in the world of hip-hop, including Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. The latter two are where the 2Pac rumors are coming from, seeing as Dre and Snoop both have major hits with their slain rap peer in the form of “California Love” and “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted,” respectively. We also know that each performer will only be getting one song to perform, and it’s highly possible that a mashup of the two songs could be happening as they did at the 2000 Up In Smoke Tour.

Although no confirmations have been made just yet, a recent interview that Access Hollywood did with veteran music journalist Sway, who’s already seen the rehearsal, all but confirmed the news with his facial expressions.

There’s always some truth to a rumor, and we’re hoping this one will be spot-on come Sunday when the Super Bowl Halftime Performance goes down, featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and (hopefully!) the 2Pac Hologram.

Take a look at when it made its debut at Coachella 2012 below:

