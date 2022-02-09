Kelly Rowland Shows Off Her New Adidas x Ivy Park Drip From Beyoncé: ‘Thanks Sis’

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland took to Instagram today to show off her latest Adidas x Ivy Park drip just in time for Valentine’s Day! The 40-year-old shared a photo of herself modeling the new, Valentine’s Day-inspired set as gifted by her “sis”, nonother than Ivy Park founder and her former Destiny’s Child groupmate, Beyoncé.

The songstress wore the red snakeskin sports bra, matching high-waisted leggings, and matching baseball cap from the collection for her impromptu Instagram photo shoot. She paired the look with pink crew socks and white sneakers, both from the popular athleisure brand. She added red lipstick to the look and wore her hair down in loose curls to add a bit of glam to the casual look.

She shared four photos to her IG page, each one offering a different pose as she showed off the look in four sexy and cute angles. “ Thanks, sis ” she captioned the photo set, seemingly nodding to thanking Beyoncé for gifting her the fabulous set. Check it out below.

“Kelly Rowland Fine!!!! okaaaaay!!!,” one of the songstress’s 12.4 million Instagram followers wrote while another said, “Damn that 3rd and 4th slide though .”

The new Ivy Park “Bey Mine” collection is said to drop on adidas.com today and in select stores globally on February 10. Will you cop?

