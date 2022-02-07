Here’s Why Kierra Sheard, Supa Cent & Other Celebrities Are Supporting Boujee Hippie

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Someone once said, “women want to do two things; lose weight and eat.” Now, as crazy as it sounds, I agree because God knows I wish I could eat what I want, when I want, and lose weight at the same time. I’m sure most women can relate because we are or have been on a quest to shed a few pounds. In my opinion, this truth isn’t about size or a lack of confidence; it is about the connection between looking good and feeling good. The aforementioned is why some of your favorite celebrities and influencers (myself included) support the wellness brand Boujee Hippie.

Boujee Hippie’s mission is to help every woman love and accept every version of herself. The brand does this by offering various products that support women being well(mind, body, and soul). Established in 2019 by Black female entrepreneurs Tiffany Obryant-Mims and Ashley Antoinette, Boujee Hippie is a multimillion-dollar business that continues to grow. Much of this growth is due to celebrity endorsement from B Simone, Supa Cent, Yandy Smith, and DaReal BB Judy, to name a few. These celebrities are sharing before and after visuals with their audiences that prove the products are legit.

The brand’s most popular product line, Nzuri weight management, includes the NZURI Melt Detox and Apple Cider Vinegar gummies. The user could shed up to 20lbs during the 15-day detox when used as directed. Users can also experience other benefits of detoxing, such as fresher breath, less belly bloat, clearer skin, and PH balance. The apple cider vinegar gummies energize you and suppress your appetite. In addition, to those wildly popular products, there is also a meal plan and the Ignite Fat Burner that was introduced in January. If you are following any of the mentioned celebrities/influencers or Boujee Hippie, you have witnessed the challenges among Boujee Babes similar to The Biggest Loser.

Boujee Hippie offers skincare products, apparel, Yoni care, and the brand’s other insta-famous product line, Bawdy Shape-wear. Although BBL culture is huge right now, Bawdy Shape-wear allows women to get snatched and slay without surgery. The shape-wear is also curvy girl-friendly, with curvy babes like Kierra Sheard, Goo-Goo, and myself serving as receipts.

Did I mention all of the brand’s products are budget-friendly with nothing exceeding $100? Listen, sis, we all know that the beginning of the year is when setting goals and annual intentions are at the front of everyone’s mind. I am not implying that meeting your goals will be easy because you must work hard. However, Boujee Hippie wants to help you love yourself, meet your goals, and be the best, most unapologetic version of yourself in 2022.

