FBI Identifies ‘Juveniles’ As Persons Of Interest In HBCU Bomb Threats

The FBI has confirmed that six “tech-savvy juveniles” are persons of interest in connection to the string of bomb threats made to nearly two dozen HBCUs since the start of the New Year.

At least 13 HBCUs were forced to take precautionary measures on Tuesday, the first day of Black History Month, in response to the threats. The FBI is saying that the threats appear to have a “racist motivation.”

Officials in the organization say that the people in question appear to be using sophisticated methods to try to disguise the source of the threats. Nearly two dozen HBCUs have been impacted by these violent threats.

Howard University has been a target of all three incidents. The school released a statement to its community via email addressing the FBI’s latest findings:

The FBI has confirmed that it has identified six ‘tech-savvy’ juveniles from across the country as persons of interest in threats to historically Black colleges and universities that started on January 4, 2022. Law enforcement officials stated that the juveniles used sophisticated methods to try to disguise the source of the threats, which appear to have a racist motivation. At the time of this communication, no arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.”

The University said it will maintain a heightened security response for potential threats to ensure safety for all students, faculty and staff. In keeping with President Wayne A. I. Frederick’s statement on Tuesday, the University denounces all acts of hate designed to foster fear in Black communities and will maintain our work of delivering service and learning to a strong and resilient campus community.

We will continue to update the campus community as law enforcement officials report their progress in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Thankfully, there have been no injuries reported and local law enforcement has seemed to take these threats very seriously.

When contacted by NewsOne on Tuesday, the FBI offered a noncommittal response.

“The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats,” it said. “As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.”

According to ABC News, the first threat against these institutions came against Xavier University of Louisiana on Jan.4, and the threat was racially charged. The FBI is investigating these acts as hate crimes.

Hopefully, this newfound information will help put an end to these threats against our historic institutions.

