Doja Cat, Saweetie & Summer Walker To Be Honored At Billboard’s Women In Music Awards

Billboard‘s 2022 Women in Music Awards announced its return to Los Angeles in March.

The event will be hosted by Ciara on March 2nd at the YouTube Theater at L.A.’s Hollywood Park just in time for Women’s History Month. For the first time ever, tickets to attend the Women in Music Awards will be available to the public.

The annual Women in Music event aims to recognize music’s top female artists, producers and executives for their contributions to music and their communities. Several women will be honored this year including Doja Cat, who will receive the Powerhouse Award. Saweetie is currently trending on social media after the announcement of her Game Changer Award at the ceremony.

Summer Walker will also be honored with the Chartbreaker Award.

“Billboard’s Women in Music is an annual opportunity for us to celebrate undeniably influential women from across the industry,” said Julian Holguin, president of Billboard. “From Doja Cat to Karol G, Saweetie and Bonnie Raitt, we couldn’t be more thrilled to honor this diverse group of women pushing limits and breaking down boundaries with a show stopping live event, and for the first time, invite fans to join in on the celebration in-person.”

The 2022 Women in Music Awards will stream live March 2, 2022. Tickets to attend in person will go on sale in February. For more information on Women in Music and to keep up with the latest announcements, visit the website here. Be sure to follow on Instagram and Twitter @billboard for updates.

Congrats in advance to the stars being honored this year!

