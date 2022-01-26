Jennie Nguyen Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’ Over Anti-Black Texts

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: One does not need to be white to be racist.

Now, if white people are reading this and saying, “Well, of course, white people face racism all the time”—calm down, guys, the above statement is about the anti-Blackness of non-Black people of color, not your fragile “all lives matter” feelings.

According to People, Bravo announced Tuesday that Jennie Nguyen “will no longer be a cast member” on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Why has Nguyen been scrapped from the RHOSLC cast? Well, recently resurfaced and since-deleted social media posts allegedly authored by the 44-year-old indicate that she’s just another off-white supremacist who uses Black crime statistics as her own personal racism-justification bible and hates the Black Lives Matter movement because negroes affirming ourselves and standing up to America gets her “back the blue” boot-licking knees itching and her Klanny panties all in a bunch.

“She will no longer be a cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’ ” Bravo said in a statement posted to the network’s Instagram page. “We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention.”

So what did Nguyen post that was so bad she needed to be booted from the show? Basically, every racist thing you’ve ever heard from Fox News hosts, Republican politicians and MAGA-fied rubes who know more about which states don’t criminalize incest than they do about politics, social issues or, well, pretty much anything.

“I’m sick of people saying cops need more training,” one post from September 2020 read, according to Page Six . “You had 18 years to teach your kids it’s wrong to loot, steal, set buildings a blaze, block traffic, laser people’s eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack citizens. Who failed who?”

“Hundreds of blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other blacks every week,” another Sept. 2020 post read. “Over a thousand Officers violently injured, some permanently, by rioters. Anarchists rioting in major cities every night, which has caused billions of dollars of destruction to private and public property. And you still think Police Officers are the problem. You are an idiot.”

There’s no point in arguing with bigots like Nguyen. She’s far too anti-Black to realize that the same statistics that show Black people disproportionately commit crimes also show that only a minuscule member of negroes (we’re talking less than one percent) commit violent crimes in any given year.

People like Nguyen will also ignore the fact that the vast majority of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020 were non-violent and riot-free.

The moral of the story is, racists don’t actually know things, and sometimes the best we can do is keep them off the air.

Jennie Nguyen Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’ Over Anti-Black Texts was originally published on hiphopwired.com

