Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To ‘End Systemic Racism’ And ‘Be Pro-White’

Then the Klan-ish duo had the caucasity to leave a bunch of whiny whites literature urging fellow melanin-nots to “End systemic racism" and "Be pro-white.”

Apparently, some white supremacists have gotten so desperate that they’re going door-to-door in white neighborhoods to spread the good word and inform residents that it’s time to make America white again.

A viral TikTok video shows two Caucasian men who introduced themselves as “white nationalists” when approaching residents to “talk to people about some things.” (And by “things,” they clearly meant, “fragile white feelings about America being slightly less white-dominated than it was in the conservative e golden age.”)

“We’re hoping to have a few minutes to talk to you about that,” one of the Jehovah’s white-nesses said.

“Did you say you’re a white nationalist?” a man inside the home can be heard saying before a woman declared, “We’re not interested!”

According to the Daily Dot, the video was posted by Mallory Hytes Hagan, a former Alabama congressional candidate and 2013 Miss America winner, who said the incident with the door-to-door white-fails-men took place in Cusseta, Alabama.

The “I heart washcloth-less America” fliers and pamphlets left by the two Nazi boy scouts included statements such as, “Our country wasn’t always like this. Americans must become pro-white again!”

The materials also promoted messages urging recipients to “End anti-white discrimination” and “stop the great replacement.”

Then there was the promotion of suggested reading like American RenaissanceVDARE, and Counter-Currents—all of which are designated “white nationalist” publications by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

And of course, no white nationalist lecture or manifesto would be complete without common right-wing talking points parroted by political rubes who loudly and proudly don’t know what the f**k they’re talking about.

“It also lists the district’s senators and congressman and the addresses of their offices in Washington, D.C. It says that if these representatives ‘cared about white people, they would promote legislation to end affirmative action, ban critical race theory in schools, prohibit immigration, and deport all undocumented immigrants,” the Daily dot reported.

So basically, white supremacists are, once again, proving that white nationalist ideology perfectly aligns with today’s Republican party, which also has no idea what systemic racism or CRT actually are.

I think we’re done here.

Self-Proclaimed ‘White Nationalists’ Go Door-To-Door Urging People To ‘End Systemic Racism’ And ‘Be Pro-White’  was originally published on newsone.com

