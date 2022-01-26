From West Philly to Bel-Air: Meek Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares Intro” Sets The Tone In New Teaser

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

NBC Peacock’s BEL-AIR is almost here. To get us excited for the show, the streaming network dropped a new teaser with the perfect song to back it.

The already polarizing dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of BEL-AIR based on Morgan Cooper’s (Director, Co-Writer and EP) viral fan film executive produced by Will Smith and Westbrook Studios gave us a good look at the show with a trailer earlier this month. Wednesday (Jan.26), a new teaser dubbed from “From West Philly To BEL-AIR” backed by Philadelphia Hip-Hop star Meek Mill’s “Dream’s & Nightmare’s Intro” arrived to keep the momentum going before the show’s premiere.

The roughly 50-second clip begins with a glimpse of the drama on the basketball court that leads to Will’s mom shipping him off to live with his auntie and uncle in the posh Los Angeles neighborhood. We then are treated to a brief montage of the highs and lows we will see new Will (Jabari Banks) experience throughout the show’s first season.

Since the show’s announcement, it has received mixed reactions on social media. Most of the complaints stemming from people who feel the classic sitcom shouldn’t have been “rebooted.” In hopes of quelling the noise and appeasing those loyal to the Fresh Prince of BEL-AIR, co-showrunners and executive producers T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson promised the hour-long drama stayed true to the original show’s premise. They also state they did their due diligence in choosing Banks to play Will.

At its heart, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family. We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series – Will’s life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now. It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time. The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy.

During the development of Bel-Air, the most daunting question was: Could we find a young actor who’d be able to step into the role of Will Smith? Well, did we ever find him. His name is Jabari Banks and he won our hearts in the same way he won this role. Our creative team, including Will Smith, recognized that Jabari embodied the talent, charisma, and sheer swagger necessary to make this iconic role his own.

Adrian Holmes as “Phillip Banks” ( At That Age, V Wars )

as “Phillip Banks” ( ) Cassandra Freeman as “Vivian Banks” ( The Enemy Within, Atlanta )

as “Vivian Banks” ( ) Olly Sholotan as “Carlton Banks” ( Run Hide Fight, Evolution of Nate Gibson )

as “Carlton Banks” ( ) Coco Jones as “Hilary Banks” ( Let it Shine, Vampires vs. The Bronx )

as “Hilary Banks” ( ) Akira Akbar as “Ashley Banks” ( We Can Be Heroes, Captain Marvel)

as “Ashley Banks” ( Jimmy Akingbola as “Geoffrey” ( Most Dangerous Game, In The Long Run )

as “Geoffrey” ( ) Jordan L. Jones as “Jazz” ( Rel, Snowfall )

as “Jazz” ( ) Simone Joy Jones as “Lisa” (The Chair, What If)

Karrueche Tran (Claws, The Bay) and Duane Martin (All of Us, Real Husbands of Hollywood) were revealed as special guests on the show earlier this week.

BEL-AIR premieres on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13, 2022), with the first three episodes at launch and new episodes released weekly.

