Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Barry Bonds’ Hall Of Fame Snub Ignores Baseball Legend Willie Mays’ Pleas To Vote Him In

The controversial home run king's eligibility for baseball's greatest honor has expired, effectively shutting him out of the Baseball Hall of Fame for good,

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE

UPDATED: 8:15 a.m. ET, Jan. 26, 2022

Originally published: Aug. 12, 2018

Tuesday’s decision against voting Barry Bonds into the Baseball Hall of Fame was not only a snub to one of the greatest baseball players of all time who holds several home run records, but it also ignored repeated pleas from baseball legend Willie Mays, whose word carries an outsized amount of clout in baseball.

In fact, Tuesday was the final chance for Bonds to be voted into the Hall of Fame, meaning his name will forever be left out of the annals of the sport despite his record achievements, albeit under controversial circumstances. Bonds’ eligibility for being voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame expired on Tuesday.

Throughout it all, Mays has been one of Bonds’ biggest supporters and has said the slugger was still among the sports’ greatest players regardless of the role performance-enhancing drugs played.

Back in 2018 when Bonds was having his number retired by the San Francisco Giants during a ceremony at AT&T Park, Mays spoke in no uncertain terms about his desire to see Bonds inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

That was when Mays, who was 87 at the time, insisted on leaving his seat and standing at the podium to deliver his message to the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, which votes every year on new inductees.

“On behalf of all the people in San Francisco and all over the country, vote this guy in! It’s very, very important to me,” Mays said at the time, endorsing his godson for enshrinement among baseball’s greatest players.

Mays, who played 21 seasons for the Giants franchise and belted 660 home runs for the team, spoke at the ceremony to retire Bonds’ jersey number 25.

Bonds remains Major League Baseball’s all-time slugger with 762 home runs. The 57-year-old baseball legend was the National League’s most valuable player seven times and a 14-time all-star selection. Yet, he will never be named among the greatest players of his sport.

Bonds has a huge blemish on his 22 years in the major leagues that’s preventing him from baseball immortality: Steroids. He admitted to using human growth hormones during his career, but he denied knowledge of using them, blaming his personal trainer for misleading him.

The former slugger had four more chances to gain election into the Hall of Fame since his jersey was retired that day in 2018. His vote total has increased each year since his second appearance on the ballot. However, with 61.8 % of the votes on the 2022 ballot, Bonds was not close to the 75 percent needed.

SEE ALSO:

MLB’s First Black Coach Buck O’Neil Posthumously Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame

If You Can’t See The Braves’ Tomahawk Chop Is Racist, Chances Are You’re Drowning In White Privilege

NBA Finals Game 7: Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

Powerful Quotes From Kobe Bryant That Prove Why He Will Always Be The Black Mamba

15 photos Launch gallery

Powerful Quotes From Kobe Bryant That Prove Why He Will Always Be The Black Mamba

Continue reading Powerful Quotes From Kobe Bryant That Prove Why He Will Always Be The Black Mamba

Powerful Quotes From Kobe Bryant That Prove Why He Will Always Be The Black Mamba

[caption id="attachment_4082716" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Harry How / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 7:30 a.m. ET, Jan. 26, 2022 Wednesday marks the two-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant's tragic death in a helicopter crash in California. But even in death, the basketball legend is fondly remembered by his Black Mamba nickname that likened the combination of his unique skills and killer instinct on the court to the deadly venomous African snake of the same name. It was a nickname that was legitimately earned from Kobe ruling the hardwood for two decades leading one of the NBA's flagship franchises to basketball glory. To be sure, "Black mambas are fast, nervous, lethally venomous, and when threatened, highly aggressive," according to National Geographic. https://twitter.com/Mamba_Insider/status/1353927503082119170?s=20 The same was said for Bryant, metaphorically, of course, as his play on the court was always exemplified by the aforementioned qualities that made him a legend in life and now, two years after he, his daughter and seven others perished in a helicopter crash in southern California on Jan. 26, 2020. He was just 41 years old. The helicopter's passengers were flying to a basketball game in which he was coaching his daughter, Gigi, at his eponymous sports complex, Mamba Academy. Out of respect for Bryant and his family, the Mamba Sports Academy in May retired its "Mamba" name, since there can only be one Black Mamba. https://twitter.com/Mamba_Insider/status/1353792685786755072?s=20 But Bryant's "Mamba mentality" lives on, thanks in no small part to the history the suburban Philadelphia native made by exceeding expectations after going straight from high school to the NBA, excelling for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996 to 2016 and leading his teams to five NBA championships. Bryant was also a two-time Olympic gold medalist and an Oscar winner. Let's be clear: Kobe Bryant is not only sports history but he is also American history and world history. https://twitter.com/NewCuIture/status/1353930729906954240?s=20 Despite not going to college, Bryant proved to be an extremely erudite professional basketball player, regularly interlacing his words with flawless Italian that he learned as a youth while living in Italy, where his father, Joe "Jellybean" Bryant played professional basketball. It's where he developed both his love for the game and his worldly outlook that helped expedite his basketball greatness and dominance on the court -- his Mamba Mentality. It was because of that mentality that he may not have always been the most liked person on the court -- after all, does anybody really like Black Mambas, among the top deadliest snakes in the world? -- but he was always among the most respected, a truth reflected by the outpouring of support and grief shown by his NBA colleagues in the aftermath of his untimely death last year. https://twitter.com/TheHoopTracker/status/1353931427788845056?s=20 The grief persists, underscoring what a loss Kobe was not only to the basketball community but also to society at large, as he was on the precipice of showing how much more he was than just a professional athlete. The world may have been robbed of the chance to see what Kobe was going to do next, but the knowledge he dropped during more than 20 years of public life is timeless. https://twitter.com/Jammer2233/status/1353839943827779584?s=20 Check out these powerful quotes from Kobe Bryant that prove he is and will always be thee Black Mamba.

Barry Bonds’ Hall Of Fame Snub Ignores Baseball Legend Willie Mays’ Pleas To Vote Him In  was originally published on newsone.com

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Close