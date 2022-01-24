Antonio Brown Trolls Tampa Bay Buccaneers After Loss To Rams, Stephen A. Smith Suggests He Might Have CTE

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Currently unemployed problematic wide receiver Antonio Brown had a lot to say after his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

After Tom Brady and the Buccaneers’ comeback came up short, Brown couldn’t help but chime in on his former team failing to defend their Super Bowl championship. Brown’s embarrassing tirade three weeks ago at Met Life stadium that saw him “quit” on his team and exit the field shirtless, of course, became a meme with users photoshopping the receiver holding a sign saying things.

Brown couldn’t help himself and decided to get in on the fun and shared the meme of himself holding a photoshopped sign saying “Bucs eliminated.” Before the Buccanneers’ heartbreaking 30-27 Divisional Playoffs loss where we almost witnessed Tom Brady’s NFL playoffs greatness, Brown did wish TB12 “good luck” before the game in a post on Instagram. That solidarity went out the window after the Bucs lost.

Monday morning (Jan.24) on ESPN First Take, Stephen A. Smith sounded off on Antonio Brown calling him saying he “quit” on his team. But, Smith also speculates the receiver could be suffering from CTE after taking a serious hit, a claim the former NFL player Rodney Harrison has also made.

“That hit that he took from Vontaze Burfict in a Wild Card game in 2016 — Antonio Brown, in some people’s eyes, has never been the same.”

After he got booted from the Buccaneers, Brown has been on a media tour and claims he’s not suffering from any mental issues. “Why every time something happens bad, or how someone reacts, ‘Aw, he’s crazy, there’s something wrong with his mental health,” Brown said during a recent episode of the I Am Athlete podcast.

